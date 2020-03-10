RB Leipzig's Timo Werner Talks Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United

RONNY HARTMANN/Getty Images

Timo Werner has said he is undecided about whether he would be better off joining a club like Manchester City, Liverpool or Manchester United, or remaining with RB Leipzig and making "something great."

The Germany international joined Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016, and he has established himself as one of Europe's premier marksmen with 71 goals in 118 league appearances for the club.

This season the 24-year-old has 21 goals in 25 appearances in the German top flight—only Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has more with 25—and Leipzig remain in the race for the Bundesliga title:

Julian Nagelsmann's side are also on the verge of reaching a first-ever UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

They are 1-0 ahead in their last-16 tie against Tottenham Hotspur, with the second leg taking place on Tuesday at the Red Bull Arena:

Speaking ahead of the Spurs clash, Werner weighed up the various options available to him in the future, per Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports:

"At this time in professional soccer there are two different variations. The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City. They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches. But this is the question: Do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it? That's one point you have to look at.

"The other side are teams which need some big changes, because they just won a few big titles, but they are not able to compete on the highest level anymore. For me Manchester United is one of these teams. So at this point of my career I'm asking myself: Do I want to be part of a new team, to build up something new or do I want to stay at my team and make something great?"

Werner is a guaranteed starter when fit at Leipzig, but that would not be the case were he to move to City or Liverpool, where he would have to compete with the likes of Sergio Aguero and Roberto Firmino.

At United, however, he would potentially slot straight into the No. 9 role.

The Red Devils do not have a traditional centre-forward in their squad after selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have stepped up their goalscoring output this season to make up the shortfall, and United are on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Overall this term, though, they have lacked goals. After scoring 44 times in the first 29 games of the 2019-20 Premier League, United would finish the season with 57 goals for the campaign if they kept up this rate.

Only twice in the Premier League era have they failed get past the 60-goal mark.

If United are to make genuine strides next season towards becoming title challengers again, a new striker will be a necessary addition in the summer:

Werner would be an ideal signing due to his relative youth and impressive goalscoring output. And he could be a bargain despite his contract with Leipzig running to 2023.

According to German outlet Sport1 (h/t Rich Jones of the Mirror), his release clause is set at €30 million (£26 million), significantly less than the figure reported elsewhere of between £50 million and £55 million.