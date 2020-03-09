Oregon's Payton Pritchard, UCLA's Mick Cronin Among 2019-20 Pac-12 Award Winners

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 10, 2020

Oregon's Payton Pritchard, right, celebrates after making a 3-point shot against Colorado during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

Oregon Ducks senior guard Payton Pritchard was named the 2019-20 Pac-12 men's basketball Player of the Year, the conference announced alongside other awards Monday.

The 22-year-old was the sixth Duck to be named Pac-12 Player of the Year and third in the last six years. Joseph Young won for the 2014-15 season, and Dillon Brooks did so in 2016-17.

Pritchard was also named to the All-Pac-12 first team, the only Duck to receive that honor. He is Oregon's leading scorer and distributor with 20.5 points and 5.5 assists per game.

Pritchard made an impressive leap this year after averaging 12.9 points and 4.6 assists across 38 games (37 starts) in 2018-19. The Oregon native was the 2018-19 Pac-12 tournament MOP and helped the Ducks reach the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament, where they lost to eventual champion Virginia.

No. 13 Oregon is 24-7 and won the regular-season conference title by defeating Stanford 80-67 on Saturday.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin was selected as the John R. Wooden Coach of the Year. This is Cronin's first season in charge of the Bruins (19-12) after he was the head coach at Cincinnati from 2006-07 to 2018-19.

Under Cronin, junior guard Chris Smith earned Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year. Smith leads the Bruins with 13.1 points per game alongside 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. The Chicago native is shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three.

No UCLA player had won the award before Smith.

The Bruins finished second behind the Ducks (13-5) with a 12-6 league record.

Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji was the Freshman of the Year. Nnaji recorded 14 double-doubles, third among freshman nationally, while averaging 16.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

The Pac-12 tournament will begin Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The full schedule can be seen here.

Related

    Coach Cal: New Transfer Rules Are Crazy

    Kentucky HC says new transfer rules being discussed are 'crazy' and would negatively impact smaller programs

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Coach Cal: New Transfer Rules Are Crazy

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Final AP Poll Before Selection Sunday 🔢

    1️⃣ Jayhawks stay in driver's seat 🙌 Florida State in Top Four 🏆 Defending champs UVA climbs

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Final AP Poll Before Selection Sunday 🔢

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Prospect Almost Quit Hoops

    How Onyeka Okongwu overcame his brother’s death, emerged from Ball bros’ shadow to become a potential top-10 pick ➡️

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Top Prospect Almost Quit Hoops

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    Marcus Zegarowski Has Meniscus Injury

    Creighton starting PG listed as doubtful for Big East tournament opener on Thursday; Jayhawks play winner of St. John's-G'town

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Marcus Zegarowski Has Meniscus Injury

    Creighton University Athletics
    via Creighton University Athletics