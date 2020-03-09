Rangers' Willie Calhoun Undergoes Surgery on Jaw Injury After Being Hit by Pitch

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Texas Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun underwent surgery to repair the broken jaw he suffered when he was hit by a pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urias during a spring training matchup Sunday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Monday.

Stevenson added that the pitch traveled 95 mph. The Rangers announced Sunday the 25-year-old underwent a CT scan and examination, which determined he had a fracture.

Calhoun was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix from Surprise Stadium, Stevenson reported.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward said he hoped "they don't have to wire his mouth shut."

The Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant relayed Monday that Calhoun's jaw did not have to be wired shut, along with other updates:

Rangers All-Star Joey Gallo was in the on-deck circle when Calhoun was hit.

"It's tough because I'm really, really close with Willie," Gallo told reporters. "He's one of my best friends, so to see that happen and him go down like that—it was really, really tough to see that. I just tried to be there for him and make sure he knew we were all around him and trying to help him and just praying that he's OK."

Urias told reporters he was shaken after he hit Calhoun:

Calhoun made his major league debut with Texas on Sept. 12, 2017. Last season, the California native posted a .269/.323/.524 slash line with 21 home runs and 48 RBI across 337 plate appearances in 83 games.

The Rangers will begin the 2020 regular season at the Seattle Mariners on March 26 with Calhoun expected to start the season on the injured list.