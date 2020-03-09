Tennessee DB Brandon Davis Suffers 'Minor' Injuries After Being Shot in Leg

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Brandon Davis was hospitalized and treated for non-life-threatening injuries after he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Saturday.

Blake Toppmeyer of the Knoxville News Sentinel reported the news, noting police are investigating.

"We are thankful that Brandon's injuries were minor, and he is expected to make a full recovery," Tennessee athletics said in a statement. "We are gathering information as it becomes available."

Toppmeyer noted a police officer was flagged down for help outside a bar and wrote in an incident report that Davis was being helped by several people because of what seemed to be a small-caliber gunshot wound in his leg.

Davis said he "had no idea who shot him or why," and his teammate, defensive back Trevon Flowers, said he didn't know either even though he was with Davis at the time.

While Toppmeyer reported police did not find shell casings or blood at the scene and heard people saying Davis shot himself in the leg, the defensive back was adamant he "never touched a gun in my life."

Davis appeared in one game for the Volunteers during the 2019 campaign.