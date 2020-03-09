USOPC Cancels Team USA Summit in Los Angeles Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2020

A worker is dwarfed by the Olympics Rings on a barge Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in the Odaiba district of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

On Monday, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee canceled its media summit that was previously scheduled to start Sunday due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. 

Nancy Armour of USA Today reported the news, noting more than 100 athletes were set to appear at the four-day summit in Los Angeles.

"As we weighed this decision, we relied on the expert opinion of our USOPC medical staff, our Infectious Disease Advisory Group, CDC professionals and local leaders, and came to the joint conclusion that the potential of spread or infection, however remote or unlikely, could have a real impact on the athletes of Team USA," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said.

A senior member of the International Olympic Committee told Stephen Wade of the Associated Press in February an outright cancellation of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo was more likely than moving or postponing the Games.

However, Armour pointed out IOC President Thomas Bach said "neither the word cancelation nor the word postponement was even mentioned," during a recent executive board meeting.

Los Angeles County declared a local and public health emergency March 4, four days before the summit was scheduled to begin. The 2020 BNP Paribas Open scheduled to take place in Indian Wells, California, this month was also canceled.

Concerns about the coronavirus have impacted a number of sports in the United States, as Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League issued a joint statement announcing they were limiting access to locker rooms to only players and essential personnel:

According to CNN, the coronavirus has led to the deaths of more than 3,800 people and infected more than 108,000.

The 2020 Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 24 through Aug. 9, while the Paralympics will take place from Aug. 25 through Sept. 6.

