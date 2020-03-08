Indian Wells 2020 Canceled Amid Public Health Emergency for Coronavirus

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

INDIAN WELLS, CA - MARCH 16: General View of Stadium 1 during the men's singles semifinal match between Milos Raonic of Canada and Dominic Thiem of Austria on day thirteen of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 16, 2019 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The 2020 BNP Paribas will not take place as previously scheduled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The tournament, which was to be held in March at Indian Wells, California, announced it "will not take place at this time due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and the safety of the participants and attendees at the event" after the Riverside County Public Health Department declared a public health emergency.

"There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riverside County area in holding a large gathering of this size," Dr. David Agus, professor of medicine and biomedical engineering at the University of Southern California, said. "It is not in the public interest of fans, players and neighboring areas for this tournament to proceed. We all have to join together to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak."

The announcement also explained that anyone who bought tickets for the annual event can receive a full refund or a credit for tickets to the 2021 tournament.

Concerns about the coronavirus have led to the cancelation of a number of events, including the South by Southwest music festival and the International Ice Hockey Women's World Championship.

There has also been discussion that the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo could be canceled depending on the proliferation of the virus.

The BNP Paribas Open is one of the most notable non-major tennis tournaments of the year and routinely attracts some of the best players in the sport. Dominic Thiem defeated Roger Federer in the 2019 men's final, while Bianca Andreescu defeated Angelique Kerber in the 2019 women's final.

According to CNN, there are more than 500 cases of the coronavirus in the United States and more than 105,000 cases globally. It has led to the deaths of more than 3,500 people.

Related

    Indian Wells Canceled Because of Coronavirus

    2020 tennis tournament won't take place after a case of the coronavirus was confirmed in the tourney's local area

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Indian Wells Canceled Because of Coronavirus

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Davis Cup Tennis 2020: Qualifying Dates and Schedule

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Davis Cup Tennis 2020: Qualifying Dates and Schedule

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Maria Sharapova Announces Retirement

    Russian superstar calls it a career after winning five Grand Slam titles

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Maria Sharapova Announces Retirement

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Murray Waiting to See If He Needs More Hip Surgery

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Murray Waiting to See If He Needs More Hip Surgery

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report