Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Liverpool will face their biggest test of the season on Wednesday, when they take on Atletico Madrid at home in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Caesars Palace have named the Premier League giants -180 favourites to take the win, while Atletico sport odds of +600. A draw comes in at +275. The Spaniards won the first leg of this tie 1-0 in Madrid.

Viewers can follow along via BT Sport 2 (UK) and B/R Live (U.S.). Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET.

Here are the match highlights from the first leg:

The Reds dominated possession after the break but mustered few chances against an Atletico side known for their defensive fortitude and ability to frustrate.

The defeat in Madrid was followed by a poor run of matches, with two more defeats until the win over Bournemouth at the weekend. Atletico have drawn their last two matches and are unbeaten in their last six across all competitions.

Liverpool enter the contest with a major concern, with Alisson Becker sidelined due to injury:

Per WhoScored.com, Jordan Henderson and Andrew Robertson are also doubts, but both are expected to start. Atletico's injury crisis has lessened, with the likes of Joao Felix, Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata available in attack.

Felix has been a standout of late, bouncing back nicely after a spell on the sidelines. He has two goals in his last three matches, but more importantly, has injected some much-needed creativity into the attack.

He played well in the 2-2 draw against Sevilla:

This match is expected to follow the same pattern as the second half in Madrid, with Liverpool dominating possession and prodding for a goal and Atletico aiming on the counter. Felix provides them with a major weapon in that area, while the Reds will be confident they can create more danger in front of their own fans.

Atletico's away form in La Liga has been pedestrian this season, with just three wins in 13 outings and a negative goal differential. As good as they are defensively, they're not nearly as solid on the road as they are at home.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino make up one of the most prolific tridents in the world, while few managers can set up defences better than Diego Simeone. This will be a battle of strength versus strength, and may come down to whoever gets the first goal.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Atletico