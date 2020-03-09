Redskins Rumors: Trent Williams Asked for 'Quarterback Money' in New Contract

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams is shown on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla. Williams did not report to training camp Thursday, July 25, 2019, amid a contract dispute. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Trent Williams apparently set a steep price when he first opened negotiations with the Washington Redskins over a long-term extension.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Monday the veteran offensive tackle "was asking for quarterback money."

Williams missed the entire 2019 season as he was locked in a contract standoff.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Trent Williams Is Redskins Most Overpaid Player 😨

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Trent Williams Is Redskins Most Overpaid Player 😨

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Former Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson tells XFL coach to just 'call plays'

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Former Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson tells XFL coach to just 'call plays'

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    Report: NFLPA President Nominees Revealed

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFLPA President Nominees Revealed

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    AFC South Helping Storm Relief

    Colts, Texans and Jaguars supporting Titans with $100K joint donation to help in Tennessee tornado relief efforts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AFC South Helping Storm Relief

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report