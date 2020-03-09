Redskins Rumors: Trent Williams Asked for 'Quarterback Money' in New Contract

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Trent Williams apparently set a steep price when he first opened negotiations with the Washington Redskins over a long-term extension.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Monday the veteran offensive tackle "was asking for quarterback money."

Williams missed the entire 2019 season as he was locked in a contract standoff.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.