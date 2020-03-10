PSG vs. Dortmund: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain will be the favourites going into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, despite the strong form from the German side and their 2-1 win in the first leg.

Caesars Palace have handed PSG odds of -130 to win, compared to +310 for BVB. A draw checks in at +320.

The match will be played behind closed doors in Paris, starting at 8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch via BT Sport 3 (UK) and B/R Live (U.S.).

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

PSG haven't been in action since a 5-1 cup win over Lyon last Wednesday, with their Ligue 1 fixture against Strassbourg suspended due to fears over the COVID-19 coronavirus. The virus is also the reason the match will be played behind closed doors.

Despite the extra time to prepare, PSG have plenty of injury and absentee concerns going into the match, and Monday's training session saw Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani added to the mix:

Per WhoScored.com, Marco Verratti and Thomas Meunier are suspended for the contest, and Thiago Silva and Colin Dagba are doubtful with injuries. Mbappe and Cavani are expected to feature, teaming up with Neymar to form a deadly trident in attack.

They face a stern test against a Dortmund team that have won five straight matches, including the 2-1 victory at the Signal Iduna Park in the first leg. They have kept a clean sheet in two of their three matches since.

Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney are out due to injury, but star forward Erling Braut Haaland will be available. He scored twice in the first leg and appears to have no nerves for the return leg:

PSG have exited the tournament in the Round of 16 in three consecutive years, including last year's upset at the hands of Manchester United. Les Parisiens won 2-0 at Old Trafford before losing 3-1 at home.

They have their backs against the wall once again, even though a 2-1 defeat in Germany is not a bad result. As long as they can keep a clean sheet at home, a 1-0 win will suffice to advance.

Keeping a clean sheet won't be an easy task, however. The last time Dortmund were held scoreless was in November against Bayern Munich, and they have found the net in 18 straight matches across all competitions since.

Prediction: PSG 3-2 Dortmund