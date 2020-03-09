Raiders News: LB Tahir Whitehead Released Ahead of 2020 NFL Free Agency

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 9, 2020

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) reacts after tackling Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders released starting linebacker Tahir Whitehead, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

ESPN's Field Yates reported that the move will save the Raiders approximately $6 million in cap space before free agency officially opens across the NFL at 4 p.m. ET on March 18.

Whitehead was set to be owed $5.95 million in base salary in 2020, per Spotrac, the final year of his three-year contract worth $19 million.

The 29-year-old signed that deal with the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent in March 2018. Prior to that, he had played for the Detroit Lions since the franchise drafted him in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL draft. 

Whitehead started all 32 regular-season games across the 2018 and '19 campaigns for the Raiders. The Temple product recorded one interception, one forced fumble, six passes defended and 234 tackles (168 solo) across those two seasons in Oakland. 

Despite his durability, there was reason for the Raiders to part ways with Whitehead:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Raiders to select Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray with the 19th overall pick in his latest 2020 mock draft:

"For a team that has recently been very bad at defending the middle of the field, a linebacker with Murray's range, instincts and toughness is a quick fix. Murray dominated as a one-man wrecking crew for the Oklahoma defense but has more natural athleticism than many would expect from a player who was so impactful in the run game."

The Raiders could also address the position in free agency prior to the 2020 draft, which begins on April 23.

