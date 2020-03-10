EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 30 Premier League Fixtures

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Week 30 of the 2019-20 Premier League season will see a pivotal clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, while Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton will meet in a derby match on Monday.

Arsenal visit Brighton & Hove Albion, and Chelsea take on Aston Villa. Manchester City will be at home against Burnley and Leicester will travel to Watford.

Here is a look at the fixture list, complete with predictions:

Saturday, March 14

Watford 0-2 Leicester

Bournemouth 1-1 Crystal Palace

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

Manchester City 3-1 Burnley

Newcastle 0-0 Sheffield United

Norwich 1-1 Southampton

Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea

Sunday, March 15

West Ham 1-1 Wolverhampton

Tottenham 1-2 Manchester United

Monday, March 16

Everton 0-2 Liverpool

Here are some top players to keep an eye on.

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

January transfer signings rarely have the type of impact Bruno Fernandes has had on United, who are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches and flying high after beating local rivals Manchester City in their last outing.

The former Sporting man has taken over United's midfield, immediately becoming the main conductor of all the action. It's been a good decision to turn things over to him:

The Red Devils aren't a one-man team―Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were other standouts against City―but Fernandes has quickly become the man to stop in order to slow United down. It will be the main objective for Spurs going into the contest, but that's easier said than done.

Dele Alli, Spurs

Alli got on the scoresheet in the draw against Burnley in Week 29, making some Premier League history with his 50th goal:

It was a much-needed bit of positivity for the 23-year-old, who hadn't scored since the January 22 win over Norwich. That wouldn't be a major issue under normal conditions―he is a midfielder, after all―but Spurs' injury crisis in attack has suddenly put major pressure on Alli to step up in that department.

Outside of the England international, it's hard to see where the goals will come from on Sunday:

United have conceded just one goal in their last five Premier League matches.

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Mohamed Salah leads the team in scoring in the Premier League, but Mane has been the most consistent forward in terms of overall output, rather than statistics―although he has fared well in that department, with 14 goals and seven assists.

He led the charge in the comeback against Bournemouth with a goal and an assist, helping the Reds get back on track after a short slide:

Everton have battled their way out of the crisis that loomed early in December, but a difficult stretch of matches has seen them lose to Arsenal and Chelsea and draw with Manchester United. The Toffees' defence was badly exposed in Week 29, and Mane should be ready to feast on Monday.