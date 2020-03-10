Randy Orton vs. Edge and Most Anticipated WrestleMania Matches of Last 5 Years

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

A case can be made for WrestleMania 36 looking more appealing on paper than any other installment in recent memory.

That isn't to say it will be the greatest WrestleMania event of all-time, nor has the build on Raw or SmackDown lately been the best. In fact, it feels like WWE has undersold the potential of this pay-per-view, at least in regards to the key matches.

Of everything announced and teased for the spring spectacle so far, however, Randy Orton vs. Edge is easily the most anticipated bout of the bunch.

Up until last night, Edge hadn't been on WWE TV at all to progress his program with Orton, yet fans are looking forward to that 'Mania match more than any other right now. That's largely because of the brilliant heel work The Viper has been doing in his absence and with it being Edge's first one-on-one outing back.

Although it's possible Edge vs. Orton could ultimately underwhelm in the ring, at least WWE has managed to get everyone excited for it, something that can't be said for a number of the matchups on tap. Then again, this is hardly a new phenomenon at the Show of Shows.

Regardless of whether they lived up to the hype or not, these were the WrestleMania matches the WWE Universe had the highest expectations for over the last five years.