Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys 'Reignited' Contract Talks, Have Made New Offer

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks koto throw against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are working to re-sign quarterback Dak Prescott and have reportedly "reignited negotiations" with a new offer, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported Dallas' latest proposal "would likely at least be in the Rodgers and Goff neighborhood, if not more."

The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff both have an average annual salary of $33.5 million, $1.5 million short of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's mark as the highest-paid player in the NFL at $35 million per year.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News previously reported the Cowboys offered Prescott a deal worth $33 million per year with $105 million guaranteed.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Source: Cowboys send Dak new contract proposal

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Source: Cowboys send Dak new contract proposal

    Todd Archer
    via ESPN.com

    Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn is a Early Round Sleeper the Cowboys Should Consider

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn is a Early Round Sleeper the Cowboys Should Consider

    Matthew Lenix
    via Inside The Star

    Tom Brady to Launch '199 Productions' 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tom Brady to Launch '199 Productions' 🎥

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Which FA and Trade Rumors Are Legit?

    We put the latest buzz into the BS meter to find out ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Which FA and Trade Rumors Are Legit?

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report