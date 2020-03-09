Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys 'Reignited' Contract Talks, Have Made New Offer

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are working to re-sign quarterback Dak Prescott and have reportedly "reignited negotiations" with a new offer, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported Dallas' latest proposal "would likely at least be in the Rodgers and Goff neighborhood, if not more."

The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff both have an average annual salary of $33.5 million, $1.5 million short of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's mark as the highest-paid player in the NFL at $35 million per year.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News previously reported the Cowboys offered Prescott a deal worth $33 million per year with $105 million guaranteed.

