Premier League Fixtures: Week 30 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool's trip to Everton in the Merseyside derby and Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Manchester United are the standout fixtures in the Premier League in Week 30.

The Reds may have already been crowned champions by the time they kick off at Goodison Park on Monday night if Manchester City lose to Arsenal on Wednesday and then Burnley on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho faces a visit from his former club on Sunday. The Red Devils are on a 10-game unbeaten run, while Spurs are struggling and have gone five games without a win in all competitions.

Here's a look at the complete schedule and score predictions for Week 30.

Saturday, March 14

Watford vs. Leicester City, 12:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET, 2-2

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, 0-1



Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, 1-2

Manchester City vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, 3-1

Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, 1-1



Norwich City vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, 0-2

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 5:30 p.m. GMT/1:30 p.m. ET, 1-3

Sunday, March 15

West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, 0-2

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United, 4:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, 1-3

Monday, March 16

Everton vs. Liverpool, 8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET, 0-2

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United

Spurs welcome Manchester United to north London in need of a win to boost their hopes of playing UEFA Champions League football next season.

Injuries to forwards Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have hit Mourinho's men hard and seen them slip seven points behind Chelsea in fourth place and four behind United in fifth.

Spurs have also confirmed that January signing Steven Bergwijn is injured and will undergo "an extended period of rehabilitation" after suffering a sprained ankle against Burnley.

The team have also struggled defensively since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November, as highlighted by Statman Dave:

United have had no such problems and beat Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday to make it seven wins from their last 10 games:

The Red Devils have kept eight clean sheets during that run and will be confident of keeping out a Spurs side shorn of their two top scorers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will also look to new signing Bruno Fernandes to continue the impressive form he has shown since arriving from Sporting CP in January:

United head into the match as the form team, but this is a game Spurs can ill-afford to lose if they are to qualify for next season's Champions League through their league position.

Everton vs. Liverpool

Everton have hit a rough patch for the first time under manager Carlo Ancelotti. They have gone three games without a win and were hammered 4-0 by Chelsea on Sunday.

The Toffees now face another tough test against local rivals Liverpool who they have not beaten in the Premier League since October 2010.

Ancelotti has said the defeat at Stamford Bridge would provide extra motivation for his players to win on Monday:

Their opponents have also wobbled in recent weeks with defeats at Chelsea and Watford but returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth.

That win, and Manchester City's defeat to Manchester United, means the Reds are just six points away from being crowned champions for the first time since 1990.

Everton would love nothing better than to delay those title celebrations, but the Reds' dominance in this fixture suggests they will be making the short trip home with all three points on Monday night.