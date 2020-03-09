Report: Tom Brady to Launch '199 Productions' Amid 2020 Free-Agency Rumors

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Regardless of where Tom Brady plays football next season, the quarterback has already lined up his off-field plans going forward.

According to Mike Fleming Jr. of Deadline, the 42-year-old, who is set to be a free agent March 18, is launching 199 Productions, which is described as "a global multiplatform content company to develop original premium content including documentaries, feature films and television shows."

Brady will kick things off by teaming up with Joe and Anthony Russo of Avengers fame to produce a documentary, Unseen Football.

