27 Trainers, Vets and Pros Charged in Scheme to Drug Horses to Race Faster

Charges have been brought against 27 professional horse trainers, veterinarians and others in what is being described as a major international drug scheme in horse racing designed to make the horses run faster.

According to ESPN, a total of four indictments include charges like drug adulteration and misbranding conspiracy. Among those charged is Jason Servis, the trainer of Maximum Security, who was disqualified from the Kentucky Derby for interference.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

