27 Trainers, Vets and Pros Charged in Scheme to Drug Horses to Race Faster

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: The field heads down the backstretch during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Charges have been brought against 27 professional horse trainers, veterinarians and others in what is being described as a major international drug scheme in horse racing designed to make the horses run faster.

According to ESPN, a total of four indictments include charges like drug adulteration and misbranding conspiracy. Among those charged is Jason Servis, the trainer of Maximum Security, who was disqualified from the Kentucky Derby for interference.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Churchill Downs, Ford Motor Enter Into Partnership

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Churchill Downs, Ford Motor Enter Into Partnership

    BloodHorse.com
    via BloodHorse.com

    Tickets for Breeders' Cup at Keeneland On Sale

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Tickets for Breeders' Cup at Keeneland On Sale

    BloodHorse.com
    via BloodHorse.com

    I Am Horse Racing: Jenn Laidlaw

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    I Am Horse Racing: Jenn Laidlaw

    BloodHorse.com
    via BloodHorse.com

    Paul Townend: 'Every jockey wants to have Ruby Walsh’s success'

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Paul Townend: 'Every jockey wants to have Ruby Walsh’s success'

    Donald McRae
    via the Guardian