Floyd Mayweather: If the People Want Me to Buy the Newcastle Team, Let Me Know!

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has made himself a surprise candidate to buy Newcastle United.

At an event in the the city on Sunday, he responded to a question about potentially taking over the Premier League club with a tease likely to excite many Magpies fans.

Per TMZ Sports, the former six-weight boxing champion said:

"In the U.S. we call it soccer, but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team. If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

