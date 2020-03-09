Floyd Mayweather: If the People Want Me to Buy the Newcastle Team, Let Me Know!

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Boxer, Floyd Mayweather attends the game between the LA Clippers and Boston Celtics on November 20, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has made himself a surprise candidate to buy Newcastle United.  

At an event in the the city on Sunday, he responded to a question about potentially taking over the Premier League club with a tease likely to excite many Magpies fans.

Per TMZ Sports, the former six-weight boxing champion said:

"In the U.S. we call it soccer, but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team. If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

