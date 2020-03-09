Fantasy Basketball 2020: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 21

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

One of the easiest lineup decisions to make in every fantasy league is to ride the hot hand.

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington fits into that category at the moment, as he has become a steady scorer over the last two weeks.

An abundance of games in Week 21 makes Washington either an ideal waiver-wire pickup, or a must-start for fantasy basketball owners that have already caught on to the rookie's hot streak.

While Charlotte will be on the court frequently over the next seven days, the Toronto Raptors have a small schedule.

Because they will be on the hardwood so little, the Raptors players might not make a fantasy impact this week.

Week 21 Lineup Advice

Ride P.J. Washington's Hot Hand

Washington started to hit his stride during a run of Hornets home games.

The Kentucky product strung together six consecutive double-digit performances, five of which have occurred inside the Spectrum Center.

The rookie has experienced a gradual point increase through that run, as he put up 12 points in the February 26 win over the New York Knicks and then produced 22 in his last outing versus the Houston Rockets.

Charlotte has one of the busiest NBA slates over the next week, starting with a road game at the Atlanta Hawks Monday.

Then the Hornets visit the Miami Heat Wednesday before coming back home to play the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday. The week finishes with a trip back to Florida Sunday to face the Orlando Magic.

While there could be some concern about a drop off during the quick succession of contests, Washington thrived with one day off in each of his March performances.

Over the last three games, Washington has knocked down at least three shots from beyond the arc, and he has chipped in at other stat categories.

While the points may be easy to come by, he has had more than six rebounds once and no more than three assists in a single contest during this six-game run, so do not expect massive contributions outside of the scoring column.

Stay Away From Toronto With Limited Schedule

The Raptors have one of the least enviable schedules from a fantasy perspective in the next week.

On Monday, Toronto has to play the Utah Jazz in the second half of a road back-to-back. It beat the Sacramento Kings by five Sunday.

Nick Nurse's side has lost at least one leg in three of its four back-to-back road games on consecutive days, with the lone exception being wins over Cleveland and the Detroit Pistons in late January.

Playing on tired legs at altitude against a Jazz team that has won five in a row does not appear to be a formula that will produce good results Monday.

Additionally, the Raptors have to face Rudy Gobert, who ranks second in defensive rebounds and fourth in blocks.

Saturday's home meeting with the Pistons should result in a victory, and if you need a late push in head-to-head matchups, a start for Kyle Lowry and others would work out.

But between Monday and Saturday, you will not be receiving any contributions from Raptors players, which is why this may be the week to keep them on the bench.

