The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE's Elimination Chamber sat comfortably as an appetizer of sorts for WrestleMania 36 and helped put plenty of important details into place.

Titles changed hands. A potential 'Mania main event got a challenger. Undertaker showed up to wreak some havoc, further pointing toward an epic showdown.

Coming out of the event, several notable winners and losers emerged from the chaos. The winners are flying high and it's hard to see their momentum getting clipped before April 5; the losers, not so much.

Here's a look at the must-know winners and losers.