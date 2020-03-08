The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber

The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE Elimination ChamberMarch 9, 2020
WWE's Elimination Chamber sat comfortably as an appetizer of sorts for WrestleMania 36 and helped put plenty of important details into place.
Titles changed hands. A potential 'Mania main event got a challenger. Undertaker showed up to wreak some havoc, further pointing toward an epic showdown.
Coming out of the event, several notable winners and losers emerged from the chaos. The winners are flying high and it's hard to see their momentum getting clipped before April 5; the losers, not so much.
Here's a look at the must-know winners and losers.
Winner: Shayna Baszler
The Elimination Chamber match to close the show was all about Shayna Baszler.
As expected, and it was a thriller.
WWE fully pulled the trigger on The Queen of Spades in this one, having her tap out fighters, brutalize opponents with the cage and straight-up knock out the final challenger in the ring.
She's looking untouchable, and though it might have been nice to see her have a staredown with Becky Lynch to close the show, WWE has plenty of time to get the two further interacting and building up the marquee match.
Loser: Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman entered his 3-on-1 Handicap match against Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn as the favorite.
While it's nice to be swerved sometimes, Strowman losing the Intercontinental Championship here didn't make a ton of sense. He's one of the hottest commodities in WWE, and we've seen him do some downright ridiculous stuff, such as surviving a falling stage set etc.
The Monster Among Men going down to a few lackeys just smacked of a weird change.
Maybe WWE has something bigger planned, perhaps more nuanced to Strowman's character. But losing a title in what amounted to what felt like a boring match doesn't do a lot of good to WWE's biggest monster as the biggest show of the year approaches.
Winner: Asuka
Asuka came up short in the women's Elimination Chamber match, but it's hard to complain about how she was treated as Shayna Baszler secured her spot on the WrestleMania card against Becky Lynch.
The Empress of Tomorrow was far and away the biggest threat to The Queen of Spades on Sunday night—as she should be—and ended the match on an exclamation point by not tapping out but instead passing out.
No, Asuka isn't going to get in the prominent spot at The Show of Shows, but this is the difference between derailing a Superstar and letting them down lightly, and it lets her still function as one of the most dangerous people in WWE.
Loser: Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins ran wild (in a good way) with his heel gimmick as a way to recover from fan distaste, particularly over his feud with Bray Wyatt's The Fiend.
But Sunday night didn't do him many favors. His teaming with Murphy to take on The Street Profits fell flat. The Monday Night Messiah ate a nasty kick and the crowd didn't seem to buzz much over the whole thing.
And why should they? This felt a bit like another episode of Raw. If fans hadn't tuned into the weekly broadcast, maybe that isn't so bad. But this had a bit of everything with AOP interplay and Kevin Owens, yet none of it was overly interesting.
It also still doesn't settle 100 percent who does what at WrestleMania. The intrigue for Rollins' heel group is still there, but it seems to be slowly going away without direction.
Winner: Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn finally has a main roster title. That's it, that's why he's a winner.
Kidding aside, it's nice to see Zayn be the one to pick up the strap at the end of this unexpected title change. The intercontinental title just suits him. Shinsuke Nakamura has had plenty of shine over the years and Cesaro seems continually stuck in the mud.
Zayn? He's one of the best talkers in WWE, great in the ring when healthy and his smooth maneuvering to end up with the belt is bound to come up in future feuds and irritate fans just enough to either end up getting behind him or tuning in to see him lose.
Winner: Aleister Black
Few Superstars leave Elimination Chamber looking better than Aleister Black.
He took an unexpected loss on Raw against AJ Styles recently but pointedly did so after running through Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
Sunday night, Black got his win back by throwing a devastating Black Mass in Styles' direction, all while having some thought-provoking moments with Undertaker.
Seemingly positioned to be WWE's next Undertaker-type anyway, it would be nice if The Dutch Destroyer was getting the WrestleMania match as opposed to Styles.
But taking down one of the company's most-protected stars in Styles and gracing the same ring as The Deadman is a start—and a win.