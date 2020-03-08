NASCAR at Phoenix 2020 Results: Joey Logano Holds Off Kevin Harvick for OT Win

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Joey Logano prevailed in overtime at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday afternoon.

The No. 22 car led for a total of 60 laps and held off Kevin Harvick down the stretch in overtime. It was a sour case of deja vu for Harvick, who had also finished in second place behind Chase Elliott for the pole during Saturday's qualifying.

Harvick can feel good about being the only driver with a top-10 finish in every Cup Series race through the season's first four races, though.

The caution flag waved with three laps to go thanks to John Hunter Nemechek and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., pushing the race into overtime. NASCAR's overtime consists of a two-lap shootout.

Logano also earned the checkered flag at the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas—his second straight year winning that event—on Feb. 23. The Team Penske driver entered the FanShield 500 ranked second behind Ryan Blaney in 2020 Cup Series points.

Logano has already matched his win total from all of last year.

FanShield 500 Top 10 Finishers

1. Joey Logano

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Kyle Busch

4. Kyle Larson

5. Clint Bowyer

6. Kurt Busch

7. Chase Elliott

8. Aric Almirola

9. Cole Custer

10. William Byron

Full FanShield 500 results and Cup Series leaderboard available at NASCAR.com.

Elliott started in first as the pole winner from Saturday's qualifying, and the 24-year-old led for a race-high 93 laps. The Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 car finished the day in seventh place to follow up his fourth-place result at the Auto Club 400 last weekend.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.