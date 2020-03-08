Jontay Porter, Grizzlies Agree to Contract; Is Recovering from Knee Injury

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies announced they signed big man Jontay Porter to a contract Sunday.

Porter is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and has yet to take the court in the NBA because of knee injuries.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted Porter's agent, Mark Bartelstein, said the new contract runs through 2020-21 with a team option. According to Wojnarowski, the newly signed frontcourt presence who went undrafted in 2019 following an ACL tear will be ready for training camp next season.

"[Memphis general manager] Zach [Kleiman] and the Grizzlies were one of the teams that monitored Jontay closely, and we believe they're going to get a good young player with him," Bartelstein said.

Porter arrived at Missouri as a 5-star prospect in the class of 2017, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and earned SEC All-Freshman honors and the conference's Sixth Man of the Year award as a freshman.

He averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds a night in his first collegiate season but was never able to build on that in his second because he suffered a torn ACL and MCL.

While Porter won't be able to help the Grizzlies in their playoff push down the stretch of this season, he gives them another young player with potential. The 20-year-old joins a roster that features 20-year-old Ja Morant, 20-year-old Jaren Jackson Jr., 23-year-old Brandon Clarke and 24-year-old Dillon Brooks.

The future is bright in Memphis, and Porter could add to that if he returns to the form he demonstrated in his freshman season of college.