Kansas' Udoka Azubuike Named 2020 Big 12 Player of the Year

One day after his team celebrated an outright regular-season conference title, Kansas star Udoka Azubuike won the Big 12's 2019-20 Player of the Year.

Azubuike averaged 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 31 games for the Jayhawks.

Azubuike wasn't the only Kansas player honored. Marcus Garrett was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and Devon Dotson was named to the All-Big 12 first team.

The 7-footer was limited to nine games as a junior after undergoing season-ending surgery on his hand. Kansas announced last April he'd be back for his senior campaign.

"Udoka knows that he still has some unfinished work left in college and at the University of Kansas, and he has let us know that he is very excited about the potential for next year's team and the role in which he would have," coach Bill Self said.

Azubuike returned with a vengeance and took his game to another level when Kansas started Big 12 play. He averaged 14.0 points, 11.6 boards and 3.0 blocks and was one of the biggest reasons the top-ranked Jayhawks dropped only one Big 12 game.

Without Azubuike in the lineup, Kansas lost to Auburn in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament. Now the team is firing on all cylinders with the Big 12 tournament tipping off Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Parity has reigned supreme throughout the season, but a second trip to the Final Four in three years is an attainable goal as long as Azubuike continues to be a dominant presence inside.