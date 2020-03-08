Julie Ertz's Late Goal Leads USWNT to Win over Spain in 2020 SheBelieves Cup

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The USWNT made it two wins from two in the 2020 SheBelieves Cup after beating Spain 1-0 at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Sunday.

An 87th-minute header from Julie Ertz proved enough for the FIFA Women's World Cup holders, who were outplayed for large portions of the game by a Spain side accomplished in possession.

Ultimately though, the U.S. did enough to follow Thursday's 2-0 win over England with another noteworthy result and now have six points from six.

The first half offered an intriguing clash of styles, with the U.S. content to play a more direct game while Spain moved the ball efficiently on the deck.

Paris Saint-Germain's Irene Paredes was using neat distribution to help Spain build from the back, but it was the U.S. who took a quicker route to goal. In a precursor of things to come, Ertz was inches away from turning in a corner from Megan Rapinoe after making a smart run to the near post.

However, Spain fashioned an even better opportunity when Jennifer Hermoso headed against the upright. While the finish was errant, the approach play involving Hermoso and Barca team-mate Alexia Putellas was exceptional.

Spain were also defending well from the front, with the tactic denying Carli Lloyd and the gifted Rose Lavelle space between the lines:

The U.S. stepped up the intensity after the break, with Lavelle firing over after a well-worked quick free-kick routine. Sam Mewis was the next to go close, drawing Sandra Panos into a solid save.

While the USWNT were pressing for a breakthrough, most of the quality in possession was still coming from Spain. Paredes, Putellas and Co. were continuing to recycle the ball with guile and technique, choosing the right options and rarely making any superfluous touches.

Frustrated by watching his team forlornly chase the passes, Vlatko Andonovski reacted by withdrawing Lloyd and Rapinoe for Christen Press and Tobin Heath. Lindsey Horan then entered the fray in place of Mewis soon after.

The changes did little to alter the pattern of play initially, with Real Sociedad midfielder Marta Cardona lifting a shot narrowly over the bar.

Yet for all Spain's enterprise, it took just one lapse in concentration for the U.S. to take full advantage. Ertz had been a menace from set pieces, and her energy and power showed up again when she met a delivery from Press and planted a thumping header out of Panos' reach.

While the late goal was hardly deserved based on the run of play, the USWNT had once again proved resourceful enough to withstand pressure and find a winning edge even when below their best.

If Spain can find the same characteristic, this team will quickly become the main threat to USA's dominance.

What's Next?

Spain will meet the Lionesses at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday, with the U.S. facing Japan at the same venue a day later.