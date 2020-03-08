Crufts Dog Show Results 2020: Sunday Winners, Top Photos and Reaction

Crufts Dog Show Results 2020: Sunday Winners, Top Photos and ReactionMarch 8, 2020
The 2020 Crufts Dog Show came to an end Sunday, with wire-haired dachshund Maisie winning the Best in Show award shortly after qualifying for the final as the Hound group winner.
Kerry blue terrier Pixie won the Terrier group earlier in the evening, but there was no beating the dachshund to the top prize:
In a moment that will go down in Crufts history, the winner then held up the final lap of honour as nature called (note: contains language NSFW):
Here are the final results from Sunday's action:
Terrier
Winner: Indian Princess At Perrisblu (Kerry Blue Terrier), Owner: Mr. Davies
Reserve: Ch Saredon Enigma (Lakeland Terrier), Owner: Mr. S. Bonnet
Third: Ch Algraf's Viktor For Anroal (Jack Russell Terrier), Owner: A. Roca Ales
Fourth: Rocabec Riding Shotgun (Bedlington Terrier), Owner: Mr. & Mrs. P. Cumming
Hound
Winner: Ch Silvae Trademark (Dachshund Wire-Haired), Owner: Mr. D. C. & Mrs. K. D. McCalmont
Reserve: Ch Ndoki Highlander (Rhodesian Ridgeback), Owner: Ms. S. Radke
Third: Ch Teocrazia One Million (Basset Hound), Owner: Miss F. Ghezzi
Fourth: Sh Ch Minidogland Take After Sun (Dachshund Miniiature Smooth-Haired), Owner: Mr. P. P. & Mr. J. Meier & Cheong
Best in Show
Winner: Ch Silvae Trademark (Dachshund Wire-Haired), Owner: Mr. D. C. & Mrs. K. D. McCalmont
For the full results, visit the Crufts website.
Here's a look at the terrier and hound winners, who joined the group of Best in Show qualifiers:
That set up the final grouping after four days of competition:
For the second time in the last three years, the Best in Show award went to the hound group after the toy group came out ahead last year. Maisie became the first dachshund to win the award.
