Cardale Jones Benched by XFL's Defenders vs. BattleHawks; Tyree Jackson Replaces

Will Newton/Associated Press

DC Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones was benched for 22-year-old Tyree Jackson in the first quarter of the team's Sunday matinee against the St. Louis BattleHawks.

Jackson threw a touchdown pass soon after taking over under center:

And Jones did not hold a grudge:

Jones went 0-of-2 with one interception before exiting the game.

Jones made his name at Ohio State. The 27-year-old led the Buckeyes to the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, where they upset the No. 2 Oregon Ducks 42-20.

Rather than capitalize on his national buzz and enter the 2015 NFL draft, Jones returned for his junior campaign. He struggled and was benched in favor of J.T. Barrett, finishing the season with 1,459 yards, eight touchdowns and five picks across 10 games.

The Buffalo Bills selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, and Jones never found footing in the NFL. He appeared in one game for the Bills, completing six passes for 96 yards and one interception.

"Everybody's going to make a decision based on what they think is important to them, what they value, what they want to see their life end up (like) in the long run," Jones told USA Today's Tom Schad in December, answering whether he regrets forgoing the 2015 NFL draft.

"You’re not wrong or right for declaring or leaving early, or going back," he continued. "It's just what you think was right for you at that time in your life and your career."

Once landing in the XFL with the Defenders, Jones began rebuilding his NFL stock through the team's first two games. Jones led DC to a 2-0 start by going a combined 39-of-63 passing for 499 yards, four touchdowns and one pick:

However, similar to his trajectory at Ohio State, Jones saw his productivity eventually dwindle. He has not thrown a touchdown pass in the three games since the Defenders' 27-0 Week 2 win over the New York Guardians while tossing six interceptions in that span. That included a four-pick outing in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Wildcats.

It could be that head coach Pep Hamilton replaces Jones at quarterback with Jackson, a former University at Buffalo standout, permanently to finish the season. The 2-2 Defenders trail 3-1 St. Louis and 3-2 New York in the XFL East division.