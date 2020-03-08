Premier League Table Week 29: Sunday's 2020 EPL Top Scorers and Results

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United and Chelsea came away with solid wins during Sunday's Premier League action, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud finding the target against Manchester United and Everton, respectively.

The Red Devils bagged a 2-0 win over their local rivals in a derby that saw the Sky Blues have plenty of the ball but create little danger. Everton's European hopes took a major hit at Stamford Bridge, where they lost 4-0.

Here are the standings after Sunday's action (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Liverpool 29, +45, 82

2 Manchester City 28, +37, 57

3 Leicester 28, +26, 50

4 Chelsea 29, +12, 48

5 Manchester United 29, +14, 45

6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29, +7, 43

7 Sheffield United 28, +5, 43

8 Tottenham 29, +7, 41

9 Arsenal 28, +4, 40

10 Burnley 29, -6, 39

11 Crystal Palace 29, -6, 39

12 Everton 29, -9, 37

13 Newcastle United 29, -16, 35

14 Southampton 29, -17, 34

15 Brighton 29, -8, 29

16 West Ham 29, -15, 27

17 Watford 29, -17, 27

18 Bournemouth 29, -18, 27

19 Aston Villa 27, -18, 25

20 Norwich 29, -27, 21

The Premier League top scorers (Player, Team, Goals):

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City, 17

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 17

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 16

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 16

Danny Ings, Southampton, 15

Chelsea cruised to a win in the day's opening match, courtesy of goals from Mount, Pedro, Willian and Giroud. The Blues were rarely troubled by the Toffees, who now sit in 12th place in the standings and appear to have fallen out of the race for Europe.

Mount opened the scoring, continuing what has been a solid season for the young midfielder:

The 21-year-old was overshadowed by another talented academy graduate, however. Billy Gilmour, the 18-year-old Scotsman, had another excellent outing in the centre of the park, playing next to Mount.

While he didn't get on the scoresheet, he won himself another Man of the Match award:

Tammy Abraham is still the team's top scorer in the Premier League, but Giroud is starting to find some form at a crucial time. He does his best work off the ball, creating space for others, and that was on full display on Sunday.

Martial also got in on the scoring fun, bagging the first goal of the contest against City. He's been a big help against the top teams this season:

Ederson was partly at fault for the goal, letting the ball slip past him, but he made a far worse error for the second. The stopper threw the ball at Scott McTominay in an attempt to launch a late counter attack, and the midfielder calmly converted.

The Red Devils easily neutralised City's big hitters, and per Dean Jones of Bleacher Report, it continued what has been a great run for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

The win leaves United just three points behind fourth place and ahead of Wolverhampton, Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur.