Yankees' Gary Sanchez Discusses Back Injury amid Concerns with Judge, Stanton

With the New York Yankees already expected to be without Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on Opening Day, catcher Gary Sanchez spoke about a back injury that kept him out of batting practice Saturday and left him limited in practice Sunday.

"It's been a little tight, a little uncomfortable. After catching those games back-to-back, I just thought it was better for me to take care of it now. This is the right time to take care of anything," Sanchez told reporters. "You don't want to rush anything, especially in spring training. The idea is to take a couple of days and see how it goes. Hopefully keep progressing."

Sanchez caught in back-to-back games for the first time this spring on Thursday and Friday.

Manager Aaron Boone said the issue doesn't appear severe, attributing the pain to "normal wear and tear."

"His back was a little sore this morning," Boone told reporters Saturday. "Nothing I'm too concerned about. I think that's kind of normal wear and tear [after] first back-to-backs kind of thing. I don't think it will be much of an issue."

Sanchez was limited to 106 games last season and has never played more than 122 games in his career. A record 30 Yankees were put on the injured list in 2019, and it's looking like they'll begin the 2020 season without several high-profile names.

Judge is out indefinitely with a fractured rib, Stanton is expected to miss Opening Day with a calf strain, and pitcher James Paxton is out until at least April after undergoing microscopic lumbar surgery. Luis Severino will also miss the entire 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery.

Despite the rash of injuries, the Yankees nevertheless enter 2020 as favorites to win the AL East. If Sanchez's back injury is simply a minor ache, he should be able to help anchor the middle of the lineup until Judge and Stanton are ready to return.