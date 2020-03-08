La Liga Winners and Losers After Final 2020 Week 27 Table

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona returned to the top of the table in Spain in Week 27 with a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Captain Lionel Messi scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot to send the defending champions two points clear of Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's side missed the chance to leapfrog their rivals once again on Sunday, going down 2-1 to Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Winners: Atletico's attackers

Atletico Madrid's attack has struggled in La Liga this season, scoring just 31 goals in 27 games, but showed signs of life in the 2-2 draw against Sevilla.

Striker Alvaro Morata ended a lengthy goal drought by making it 1-1 from the penalty spot at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after Luuk de Jong had opened the scoring:

Summer signing Joao Felix was also on target with his second goal in three games for Atletico in a sharp performance from the 20-year-old:

The goals should boost both attackers' confidence ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

Loser: Real Madrid's title bid

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 last time out to leapfrog their rivals and move top of the table but saw their title hopes suffer a big blow on Sunday in a 2-1 defeat at Betis.

Goals from Sidnei and former Barcelona winger Cristian Tello secured a deserved three points for the hosts and sees Los Blancos slip two points off the top.

Football writer Dermot Corrigan highlighted Real Madrid's poor form:

Real Betis could have scored more goals in a frantic game. Joaquin spurned a good chance, Andres Guardado volleyed a brilliant effort over the bar and Betis also had a penalty claim when Sergio Ramos tangled with Loren Moron.

The result means it's advantage Barcelona once again in the title race, although with 11 games still left to play there are likely to be more twists and turns between now and the end of the season.

Winner: Oscar Rodriguez

Real Madrid loanee Oscar Rodriguez is enjoying a strong season at struggling Leganes and secured the club's first away win of the season with two goals in a victory at Villarreal.

The visitors had to come from behind to take all three points. Rodriguez struck the equaliser early in the second half with an emphatic half-volley (UK video only):

The 21-year-old's second came with 20 minutes of normal time remaining to secure the win and move Leganes within reach of safety:

Javier Aguirre's side are now just three points behind Celta Vigo in 17th place and host Real Valladolid next before taking a trip to the Camp Nou to play Barcelona.

Loser: Espanyol's survival hopes

Espanyol's miserable season took another turn for the worse on Sunday with a dismal 1-0 defeat at Osasuna that leaves Abelardo's men five points adrift at the bottom.

Roberto Torres scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot, while Espanyol finished the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Diego Lopez was sent off late on for handling outside the box.

Sportswriter Andy West offered his view on Espanyol:

Manager Abelardo told reporters after the match that survival "is more and more difficult," and Espanyol are going to need to come up with something extraordinary if they are to beat the drop now.