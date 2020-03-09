Players Championship 2020: Favorites, Sleepers and Tournament Preview

Players Championship 2020: Favorites, Sleepers and Tournament PreviewMarch 9, 2020
For the first time since 2017, the Players Championship won't feature Tiger Woods.
Although the event isn't one of the four majors, the Players Championship is viewed as the next most prestigious tournament in golf. Woods, who has only played in two tournaments in 2020, will miss the event due to a back injury after last playing at the Genesis Invitational in February.
However, even without Woods this is sure to be an exciting event. After winning his first Players Championship last year, Rory McIlroy will look to become the first golfer to win the tournament in back-to-back years.
Only six golfers have won multiple Players Championship titles. Jack Nicklaus won the event three times, while Fred Couples, Steve Elkington, Hal Sutton, Davis Love III and Woods have each won twice.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the start of this year's Players Championship on Thursday.
2020 Players Championship
Dates: Thursday, March 12-Sunday March 15
Location: TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Defending Champion: Rory McIlroy
Players Championship Odds
Rory McIlroy +700 (bet $100 to win $700)
Jon Rahm +1200
Justin Thomas +1400
Tommy Fleetwood +1800
Dustin Johnson +1800
Hideki Matsuyama +2200
Webb Simpson +2200
Xander Schauffele +2200
Adam Scott +2500
Bryson Dechambeau +2500
Patrick Reed +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Brooks Koepka +3000
Rickie Fowler +3000
Sungjae Im +3000
Gary Woodland +4000
Matt Kuchar +4000
Henrik Stenson +4500
Paul Casey +4500
Marc Leishman +4500
Tyrrell Hatton +4500
Jason Day +5000
Tony Finau +5000
The full list of available odds can be found at Caesars.
Favorites
It's no surprise that Rory McIlroy has the best odds to win the tournament and is considered the early favorite to win the event.
In 2019, McIlroy finished 16 under par at the Players Championship to beat Jim Furyk by one stroke. He's had earlier success at the tournament, too, finishing in the top eight every year from 2013-15.
McIlroy is coming off a strong showing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, as he tied for fifth place. It's been a strong start to the 2020 PGA season for McIlroy, who has finished in the top five in each of his last six tournaments.
Jon Rahm hasn't won a PGA event since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April 2019. But he's put together consistent strong finishes, which puts him among the Players Championship favorites. He finished second at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, then placed third at the WGC-Mexico Championship last month.
Last year, Rahm was 15 under par entering the final round of the Players Championship. But he shot a 76, four over par, in the final round to fall to 12th place. If he can finish better this time, the 25-year-old Spaniard could notch the biggest win of his PGA Tour career thus far.
Webb Simpson should also have a solid showing. He won the Players Championship in 2018, and he's also been playing well of late, as he won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in a playoff in early February.
Sleepers
Although Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler are former winners of the Players Championship, neither is that high up on the odds list for this year's tournament. But with both golfers proving they can fare well at TPC Sawgrass in the past, they could be solid sleeper picks this weekend.
Stenson won the tournament in 2009, but he's had less success in recent years, including missing the cut in 2019. And although he missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational over the weekend, the 43-year-old veteran could bounce back this week.
In December, Stenson outlasted Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm to win the Hero World Challenge, so he's proven he's still capable of pulling out wins.
Fowler's Players Championship victory was more recent, as he won the tournament in 2015. Since then, he's struggled at the event, missing the cut twice in four years. However, he also owns a second-place finish at the tourney, so his win wasn't his lone top performance at the course.
Plus, Fowler had a decent showing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, starting strong over the first two rounds before setting in to 18th place. Perhaps that will get him back on track and set the stage for a potential sleeper victory at the Players Championship.
