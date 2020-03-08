Matt Hardy Says He Spoke with Triple H About NXT Amid AEW Buzz, Reveals Timeline

Bob Levey/Getty Images

While smart money is on Matt Hardy joining AEW, the wrestling free agent said he has spoken to several other companies—including Triple H about a run in NXT.

"I am speaking with AEW, and I am very close with the Young Bucks," Hardy told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. "We've been great friends for a long time. They understand this business and know how to break the fourth wall and have fun with all of this. They really are special.

"I've also spoken with Impact and I spoke with the NWA. I had great conversations just this week with Triple H about NXT. I'm not sure where I'm going to go. From a character perspective, I want to go to an Arcadia. That's where I can take the second coming of 'Broken Matt' and build upon it. I need a canvas where I can paint and collaborate."

Hardy's contract with WWE expired March 1, at which point he became eligible to sign with any other promotion. He said he does not plan to return to WWE's so-called "main roster," but it's possible he could re-sign with the company with NXT—a crowd and brand that may be more receptive to what he wants to do with his "Broken" character.

While WWE gave him an opportunity with a "Woken" version of the gimmick that originated in Impact, Hardy said Vince McMahon never fully got behind the idea.

"Vince didn't understand the whole idea behind the 'Broken' persona," Hardy said. "This is a supernatural character, but one that also broke the fourth wall and winked at the fans. I don't think Vince fully comprehended that. But there were a lot of highlights, and having a cinematic fight against Bray Wyatt was definitely one. People thought that would never, ever happen, but that happened on Raw. And we got the viewership above three million for the final hour.

"And our WrestleMania 33 return was a career highlight. It was a legitimate surprise, which is rare in this day and age. We achieved that moment and got back in the mix again due to my creation of The Broken Universe and Jeff’s commitment to being Brother Nero. The 'Broken' Hardys brought us back to WWE and to WrestleMania, and hearing the response from the fans was so flattering. Our creation left the TNA Wrestling universe and bled over to the WWE universe."

Hardy said he plans to make a decision on his future within the next month, but it could happen as soon as this week.

AEW has seemingly been waiting on Hardy to sign with the company and reveal him as The Exalted One, the leader of the Dark Order, though that could be a swerve. The Dark Order has been teasing The Exalted One's debut with a series of Easter eggs on Dynamite, with their latest literally spelling out the name "Matt Hardy." The overwhelming odds are Hardy will be revealed soon and reshape The Dark Order in his image.