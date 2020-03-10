NCAA Basketball 2020: Stock Watch for Bubble Teams at Start of Championship Week

8 of 8

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Resume: 19-12, NET 44, KenPom 43, SOS 11, NCSOS 65, 3-11 vs. Q1, 7-1 vs. Q2, 9-0 vs. Q3/Q4

Last Four Games: L vs. Butler, L at Providence, W at Georgetown, W vs. DePaul

Xavier has a smoke-and-mirrors resume. Everything looks fine at first glance, but once you dig in, you discover there's not much there. And season-ending losses to Providence and Butler forced us to do some digging.

The Musketeers are 3-11 vs. Quadrant 1, and two of those wins—by three at Georgetown, by three at St. John's—make one wonder if we need to refine what we're considering a top-tier victory. The 12-point win at Seton Hall was stupendous. No doubting that. But what does Xavier have beyond that one great win?

According to both NET and KenPom, Xavier is 1-10 against top-35 teams.

What the Musketeers are banking on is that this year's selection committee will appreciate their near-flawless record against everyone else. They only have one remotely bad loss, and a two-point game at Wake Forest is hardly a disastrous outcome.

Among teams outside the NET top 20, Xavier and Stephen F. Austin are the only ones with either zero or one losses against the bottom three quadrants—and the Lumberjacks' breakdown of records by quadrants is 0-0 versus Q2, 3-0 versus Q3 and 21-1 versus Q4. Even if you can't often beat top-notch opponents, there's something to be said for dodging the missteps that plague just about every other team on the bubble.

The Musketeers will need to continue that avoidance, though, as they open the Big East tournament as the No. 7 seed against DePaul. With the Blue Demons currently ranked No. 102 in the NET, that is a Quadrant 3 game. Odds are DePaul would jump into the top 100 and turn it into a Q2 result if it wins, but it would be a brutal loss either way—one that would very likely knock the X-Men out of the field.

The more likely outcome is that Xavier wins the first game before losing to Villanova, dropping to 1-11 against the top 35. That sounds like being among the last four in to me, but it might need to beat the Wildcats in order to get into the dance.