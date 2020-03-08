Alexandre Lacazette Wants to Give Mikel Arteta a 'Headache' After West Ham Goal

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has said he wants to give manager Mikel Arteta a selection dilemma.

The France international has endured a difficult campaign but came off the bench on Saturday to net the winning goal in the 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League.

It was a crucial strike for the Gunners, who were on the back foot for long spells of the match at the Emirates Stadium. Afterwards, Lacazette spoke of his delight at getting on the scoresheet and of his determination to force his way back into the team, per Jack Collins of the Daily Mirror:

"I'm happy to score for the team. We worked hard. It was a difficult game. I'm happy. They deserved more because of the chances they created. This is football, sometimes you don't get what you deserve.

"It is my job to give the manager a big headache. I'm struggling to make the first team but I'm happy to score again today.

"I know that now I have to play well again the next game. Everyone wants to give their best and it's normal that whenever we do that we will perform as a team."

Lacazette's goal came 12 minutes from time, moving the Gunners up to ninth in the Premier League and to within five points of Chelsea in fourth spot:

The forward was excellent in the 2018-19 season, forming a brilliant partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. While the Gabon international has kicked on again this term, Lacazette has struggled. In recent weeks, Arteta has opted for Eddie Nketiah at the point of the attack instead of the former Lyon man.

However, Lacazette made his case for more opportunities with his predatory finish on Saturday. Per Squawka Football, the 28-year-old relishes playing at home:

When he's at his best, Lacazette adds something different to the Gunners attack. In addition to being a brilliant finisher, he is dynamic and smart with his movement. He's resourceful on the ball too, helping him to link play in the final third.

Arteta has seemingly taken a shine to Nketiah, and the youngster has responded with some sharp displays. After Saturday's match, the Arsenal manager praised both strikers:

He will be delighted he has healthy competition in this area of the field, especially as the Gunners gear up for what could be an exciting end to the campaign.

The team is not out of the race for a top-four berth, winning their past three top-flight games. They are also into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face a difficult task away at Sheffield United.