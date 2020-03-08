Bassmaster Classic 2020: Weigh-In Results and Saturday Leaderboard

Hal Yeager/Associated Press

Day 2 of the Bassmaster Classic looked a lot like Day 1 with a few notable differences. Brandon Lester jumped from fourth to second place, Skylar Hamilton fell from seventh to 16th and Clent Davis dropped even further—from a tie for second to 17th.

The only constant was the success of Hank Cherry Jr., who ended the day right where he started it: atop the leaderboard.

Here's a look at the standings following Saturday with all 25 anglers who advanced to Sunday's final round:

1. Hank Cherry Jr. (45 pounds-13 ounces)

2. Brandon Lester (41-0)

3. John Crews Jr. (38-3)

4. Todd Auten (38-0)

5. Stetson Blaylock (37-9)

6. Brandon Card (37-2)

7. Micah Frazier (36-0)

8. David Mullins (35-5)

9. Jason Williamson (34-3)

10. Matt Herren (32-12)

11-25: Seth Feider, Luke Palmer, Keith Combs, Bill Lowen, Lee Livesay, Skylar Hamilton, Clent Davis, John Cox, Drew Cook, Caleb Kuphall, Greg DiPalma, Cody Huff, Chris Zaldain, Hunter Shryock, Grae Buck

Cherry seemed on track to run away with the tournament after taking a nearly eight-pound lead Friday, but a furious moving day saw that lead quickly dwindle. Each of the top 12 anglers on the leaderboard has now caught a total of 10 bass with all but six of the final 25 reeling in five fish Saturday.

That will set up a furious finish Sunday at Lake Guntersville in Birmingham, Alabama, where Cherry can capture his first Bassmaster Classic title.

Either way, the tournament is set to have a brand new champion in 2020. None of the top 10 anglers after Saturday have won the Bassmaster Classic before.

Sunday's action begins at 8:30 a.m. ET. The final weigh-in is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. ET, after which a new champion will be crowned.