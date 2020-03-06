Bassmaster Classic 2020: Weigh-in Results and Friday Leaderboard

HAL YEAGER/Associated Press

The first day of the 2020 Bassmaster Classic was a big one for Hank Cherry Jr., who hauled in five fish for a total weight of 29 pounds, three ounces to take a commanding lead over the field.

John Crews Jr. and Clent Davis are tied for second place after matching 21-pound, eight-ounce days.

Here is a look at how the leaderboard looks after Day 1:

1. Hank Cherry Jr. (29 pounds-3 ounces)

T-2. John Crews Jr. (21-8)

T-2. Clent Davis (21-8)

T-4. Todd Auten (20-0)

T-4. Micah Frazier (20-0)

6. Skylar Hamilton (19-11)

7. Matt Herren (18-12)

8. David Mullins (18-8)

9. Hunter Shyrock (18-6)

10. Stetson Blaylock (18-5)

Cherry, who nearly won the 2013 Classic during his Rookie of the Year season, averaged nearly six pounds per bass in a consistent overall day. His top fish came out at seven pounds and two ounces.

Todd Auten had the largest bass of the day, bringing in a seven-pound, nine-ouncer during the early morning hours.

The 2020 Bassmaster Classic looks destined to crown a first-time winner due in part to the split between the Bass Pro Tour and Elite Series. Defending champion Ott Defoe did not qualify for the 2020 Classic because he chose to fish on the Pro Tour rather than the Elite Series. He released a statement in January confirming he would not be participating.

Anglers looking up on the field will have to act fast. Only the top 25 competitors compete in the third and final day of the event.

If Day 1 is any indication, it appears they're all out for second place.