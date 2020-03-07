Arnold Sports Festival Results 2020: Saturday Results, Highlights and Reaction

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The penultimate day of the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival wrapped up Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine prohibited spectators from attending some events and scaled back the schedule to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

The Arnold Classic finals went on as planned, and William Bonac was the last man standing for the second time in three years.

Bonac, who was second to Brandon Curry at last year's Arnold Classic, lived up to his nickname of "The Conqueror" as he edged out five-time winner Dexter Jackson to collect the $130,000 prize.

Hafthor Bjornsson, who portrayed Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in Game of Thrones, won the Arnold Strongman Classic for the third year in a row.

Mateusz Kieliszkowski was the third-place finisher in last year's Strongman Classic and was victorious in last year's European strongman event. Kieliszkowski could only muster a runner-up result as Bjornsson once again shined in Central Ohio.

As part of the festivities, Arnold Schwarzenegger was on hand to present Triple H with the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award.

Schwarzenegger has long enjoyed a positive relationship with WWE. The promotion taped an episode of NXT at the Arnold Classic in 2015, the same year Schwarzenegger was inducted by Triple H into WWE's Hall of Fame.