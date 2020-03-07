NBA Memo Says Teams Must Have Guidelines in Place for Coronavirus by March 10

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

As the NBA takes a proactive approach to concerns about the coronavirus, the league is requiring teams to have specific guidelines in place by March 10.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the league sent a memo to all 30 teams to have plans set up that include "arrangement with an infectious disease specialist, the IDing of a facility to test for coronavirus, a plan to limit number of team and arena staff who'd interact with players."

Wojnarowski noted NBA team doctors and trainers are scheduled to have a conference call Monday to discuss the next steps for coronavirus protocol.

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the NBA sent a memo to teams noting they should identify "essential staff" in the event the league has to play games without fans in attendance to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus.

After the San Francisco Department of Public Health recommended "non-essential large gatherings should be canceled or postponed," the Golden State Warriors said in a statement they would play Saturday's scheduled game against the Philadelphia 76ers as planned.

"The health and safety of our employees, fans, players and the community at large has been, and always will be, a priority for us," the Warriors said. "We have existing health and safety protocols in place that we will continue to prioritize."

The coronavirus has caused a number of sporting events around the world to be canceled or postponed.

Per CNN's Eric Cheung, there have been more than 101,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in 89 different countries and more than 3,400 deaths because of the virus.