Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon's Quad Injury Diagnosed as Tear, Listed as Week to Week

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a torn left rectus femoris in Wednesday's 119-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced Saturday.

Brogdon is considered week to week. He was absent for Friday's 108-102 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Indiana made a big bet on Brogdon, acquiring him from the Bucks via an offseason sign-and-trade and giving him a four-year, $85 million deal.

The investment has paid off, as the fourth-year veteran helped keep the Pacers afloat until Victor Oladipo returned in January from a ruptured right quad tendon. He's averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Durability has remained an issue for Brogdon. He made 70-plus appearances just once in his three years with Milwaukee, and he has already missed 15 games in 2019-20.

After opening February on a six-game losing streak, the Pacers have gone 7-2 over their last nine contests. Brogdon's setback is especially troublesome for the team, since a February knee injury ruled out Jeremy Lamb for the remainder of the year.

Although Brogdon didn't receive a similar diagnosis, the fact that he's week to week rather than day to day doesn't inspire much confidence.

The Pacers are comfortably in the Eastern Conference playoff race at 38-25. They have a 14.5-game cushion on the ninth-place Washington Wizards. They're two games back of the fourth-seeded Miami Heat, though, so Brogdon's absence will hurt their odds of securing home-court advantage in the first round.