Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon's Quad Injury Diagnosed as Tear, Listed as Week to Week

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 27: Malcolm Brogdon #7 of the Indiana Pacers handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 27, 2020 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a torn left rectus femoris in Wednesday's 119-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced Saturday.

Brogdon is considered week to week. He was absent for Friday's 108-102 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Indiana made a big bet on Brogdon, acquiring him from the Bucks via an offseason sign-and-trade and giving him a four-year, $85 million deal.

The investment has paid off, as the fourth-year veteran helped keep the Pacers afloat until Victor Oladipo returned in January from a ruptured right quad tendon. He's averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Durability has remained an issue for Brogdon. He made 70-plus appearances just once in his three years with Milwaukee, and he has already missed 15 games in 2019-20.

After opening February on a six-game losing streak, the Pacers have gone 7-2 over their last nine contests. Brogdon's setback is especially troublesome for the team, since a February knee injury ruled out Jeremy Lamb for the remainder of the year.

Although Brogdon didn't receive a similar diagnosis, the fact that he's week to week rather than day to day doesn't inspire much confidence.

The Pacers are comfortably in the Eastern Conference playoff race at 38-25. They have a 14.5-game cushion on the ninth-place Washington Wizards. They're two games back of the fourth-seeded Miami Heat, though, so Brogdon's absence will hurt their odds of securing home-court advantage in the first round.

Related

    Barkley Selling Memorabilia to Build Affordable Housing in Alabama

    - 1993 MVP trophy - One of his gold medals - Flag signed by every Dream Team member

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Barkley Selling Memorabilia to Build Affordable Housing in Alabama

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Might Limit Locker Room Access Due to Coronavirus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Might Limit Locker Room Access Due to Coronavirus

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Giannis to Get Precautionary MRI on Knee

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Giannis to Get Precautionary MRI on Knee

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 'Some' Nets Players Wanted Atkinson Gone

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 'Some' Nets Players Wanted Atkinson Gone

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report