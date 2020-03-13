Key Booking Decisions to Make on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 2020

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE WrestleMania 36 appears to still be on track amid growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic.

Vince McMahon may postpone the event in due time, but for now, it's still all systems go on the biggest WWE show of the year on April 5.

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler may be easy sells to the audience, but what about the slowly building stories? What about the champions waiting on true challengers?

How will WWE sell the next big challenge to Bayley? Who is going to step up to Andrade to make everyone excited about the United States Championship? Could we see real contenders step up for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships?

If WrestleMania 36 is going to be as special as WWE wants everyone to believe it will be, it begins with a few major booking decisions.