Key Booking Decisions to Make on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 2020

Key Booking Decisions to Make on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 2020March 13, 2020
WWE WrestleMania 36 appears to still be on track amid growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic.
Vince McMahon may postpone the event in due time, but for now, it's still all systems go on the biggest WWE show of the year on April 5.
Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler may be easy sells to the audience, but what about the slowly building stories? What about the champions waiting on true challengers?
How will WWE sell the next big challenge to Bayley? Who is going to step up to Andrade to make everyone excited about the United States Championship? Could we see real contenders step up for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships?
If WrestleMania 36 is going to be as special as WWE wants everyone to believe it will be, it begins with a few major booking decisions.
Angel Garza Wins the United States Championship
Andrade has always been among the top wrestlers in WWE, but it is time for a change. What better way to spice up the United States Championship scene than having a fresh face take the title?
Angel Garza has been a revelation on Raw in El Idolo's suspended absence. He has been a more noticeable presence week-to-week than Andrade for most of his time on the red brand.
With the alliance between Zelina Vega and Garza still holding strong after Andrade's return, a conflict of interest is inevitable. Who will she side with? It would be interesting for her to turn her back on her long-term client for a new star.
Whether that turn comes before WrestleMania or after, Garza should be champion heading into WrestleMania. His victory would add so much drama to the title scene.
It is likely fans will get to see Garza vs. Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Humberto Carrillo for the championship, but that clash does not sound nearly as appealing if El Idolo has already defeated everyone involved multiple times.
Sasha Banks Turns Babyface Against Bayley
Sasha Banks has not felt quite right on SmackDown since her return. As Bayley's best friend, she seems to be lost in the shuffle, just playing sidekick. It is not a typical role for The Legit Boss.
It's time to let the two women with the most chemistry in WWE fight each other again. The best way to set that up is for Banks to turn face by no longer trusting Bayley has her back.
The Role Model has been a solid SmackDown women's champion, but she is running out of challengers. She has defeated Lacey Evans, Naomi, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and Dana Brooke already.
The only one left to step up is The Boss. Banks is simple to sell as a 'Mania challenger, and the story is easy to tell. The two friends have a long history together, defined by egos.
It also makes perfect sense to have Banks as SmackDown's top face. She is the most marketable woman on the blue brand.
John Cena Puts Over New Stars on SmackDown
John Cena is back in WWE for a short run, but it would be odd for him to pop in just for one match. This is the right time for him to start putting over the future stars of WWE.
Bray Wyatt will get a huge boost from working with the veteran and winning, but The Fiend could have just as well gone to The Show of Shows as champion. More needs to be done with this return.
Imagine how big the Road to WrestleMania will feel if The Champ is competing on Friday Night SmackDown. He can wrestle Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mustafa Ali, Shorty G or so many others.
Cena giving anyone the rub would be huge for them, and it's an easy story to tell. He has been away for a long time, and he's not ready to fight the best anymore especially with The Fiend looming over him.
The Road to WrestleMania is too big to waste talent such as the 16-time world champion coming on for one-off promos. He needs to do something more.
Establish Stars to Challenge for WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
The Kabuki Warriors have been champions since October 6, 2019. It is the longest WWE Women's Tag Team Championships reign to date, but it barely feels like they have defended the gold.
While some of the matches have been memorable, including a great NXT appearance against Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox and a physical WWE TLC clash, the overall impact of their reign has been disinterest.
It would not be surprising if the tag team championships missed The Show of Shows entirely. However, it would be much better to give the champions some challengers to work with. It is about time others started stepping up.
Asuka and Kairi Sane are currently feuding with Natalya, but she cannot seem to find the right partner. Given her recent return to Raw, it makes sense that Beth Phoenix could be the one to step up for The Queen of Harts.
Add in Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross getting another title shot and perhaps the arrival of a major tag team from NXT, and suddenly there will be interest in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships again.