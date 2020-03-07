Premier League Winners and Losers After Saturday's Updated Week 29 EPL Table

Jon Super/Associated Press

Neutral fans were in for a treat during Saturday's Premier League action, with all seven matches up for grabs until the final whistle. Liverpool and Arsenal booked one-goal wins over Bournemouth and West Ham United, respectively, while Tottenham Hotspur were held to a draw by Burnley.

Newcastle United beat Southampton in a nail-biter, and Sheffield United played out a similar encounter against Norwich City, winning 1-0. Crystal Palace just edged Watford, and Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a scoreless draw by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here's what that means for the Premier League standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Liverpool 29, +45, 82

2 Manchester City 27, +39, 57

3 Leicester 28, +26, 50

4 Chelsea 28, +8, 45

5 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29, +7, 43

6 Sheffield United 28, +5, 43

7 Manchester United 28, +12, 42

8 Tottenham 29, +7, 41

9 Arsenal 28, +4, 40

10 Burnley 29, -6, 39

11 Crystal Palace 29, -6, 39

12 Everton 28, -5, 37

13 Newcastle United 29, -16, 35

14 Southampton 29, -17, 34

15 Brighton 29, -8, 29

16 West Ham 29, -15, 27

17 Watford 29, -17, 27

18 Bournemouth 29, -18, 27

19 Aston Villa 27, -18, 25

20 Norwich 29, -27, 21

Winner: Liverpool's Momentum

The Reds came into Saturday's outing against Bournemouth having lost three of their last four in all competitions. After a sensational run to what appears a certain title, they were suddenly looking vulnerable at a crucial period of their season.

Callum Wilson added to the pressure by opening the scoring, but Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane turned things around before half-time. The eventual victory set another new record for Liverpool:

The win couldn't have come at a better time, with two major challenges on the schedule. Atletico Madrid travel to Anfield for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie on Wednesday with Liverpool trailing 1-0 on aggregate, and local rivals Everton await the following Monday in the Premier League.

It's much better to go into that stretch with momentum on your side.

Loser: Stress-Free Afternoons

Saturday's slate of fixtures was not for the faint of heart, with all seven matches decided by a single goal or ending in a draw.

Arsenal fans had to wait 78 minutes for Alexandre Lacazette to break the deadlock:

It took Newcastle over 50 minutes to break down the Southampton defence after Moussa Djenepo's red card, while Spurs spent the bulk of the second half chasing a winner that never came. Watford had their chances to tie things up in south London, and Dean Henderson had to be at his best to secure the win for Sheffield United.

Every one of Saturday's contests showed football doesn't necessarily have to be of the highest technical quality to be entertaining. It was a great day for the neutral fans―although those in attendance may have needed a lie down after the final whistle.

Winner: Dean Henderson

Speaking of Henderson, the Manchester United loanee put on another spectacular performance in the 1-0 win over Norwich. He's now tied for second place in clean sheets in the league:

The highlight of his outing was an incredible triple save that displayed all his qualities, combining tremendous athleticism with solid positioning, reflexes and anticipation.

The 22-year-old's breakout campaign could not have come at a better time. David de Gea continues to make mistakes at a concerning rate for Manchester United, and Jordan Pickford's grasp on the England starting gig is far from certain heading into UEFA Euro 2020. Henderson may just be the answer in both cases.

Loser: Mourinho's Defence

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham have had to deal with several key injuries in the past few months, and it has generally been used as a―fair―excuse whenever the team struggles in front of goal.

The defence has been mostly healthy, however, and that's where the team struggled mightily on Saturday. Chris Wood's opener was a shambolic display of ineptitude, and things didn't improve after that:

Dele Alli equalised from the penalty spot, and there will be plenty of talk about the team's inability to find a late winner.

The more pressing conversation needs to be about the team's overall struggles throughout the squad, however, including in areas where Mourinho's sides have traditionally been at their best. And unlike in attack, there are no excuses for the defensive issues.