No. 4 Baylor Upset 76-64 by Unranked WVU Ahead of Big 12 Tournament

Kathleen Batten/Associated Press

The No. 4 Baylor Bears are limping into the Big 12 tournament after a 76-64 loss to unranked West Virginia in Morgantown.

Since Kansas snapped its 23-game winning streak on Feb. 22, Baylor has looked like a completely different team. The Bears have dropped three of their last five games, including the Jayhawks defeat, and have been inconsistent on both ends of the court.

Head coach Scott Drew has succeeded this season on the strength of a defense that ranks sixth in the nation with 59.6 points allowed per game. The Bears have given up an average of 69.8 points in their last five games.

