No. 4 Baylor Upset 76-64 by Unranked WVU Ahead of Big 12 Tournament

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 7, 2020

West Virginia guards Jordan McCabe (5), Sean McNeil (22), forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34), and guard Miles McBride (4) celebrate after a score against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathleen Batten/Associated Press

The No. 4 Baylor Bears are limping into the Big 12 tournament after a 76-64 loss to unranked West Virginia in Morgantown.

Since Kansas snapped its 23-game winning streak on Feb. 22, Baylor has looked like a completely different team. The Bears have dropped three of their last five games, including the Jayhawks defeat, and have been inconsistent on both ends of the court. 

Head coach Scott Drew has succeeded this season on the strength of a defense that ranks sixth in the nation with 59.6 points allowed per game. The Bears have given up an average of 69.8 points in their last five games. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

