EPL Table: Saturday's Week 29 Results, Scores and 2020 Premier League Standings

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool returned to winning ways in Week 29 of the Premier League season, coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday to take a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

In the battle for European places, Arsenal bagged a narrow win against West Ham United, while Tottenham Hotspur couldn't get past Burnley. Wolverhampton Wanderers were also held to a draw by relegation-threatened Brighton & Hove Albion.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United got a crucial win on the road against Southampton, Crystal Palace edged Watford and Sheffield United edged Norwich City.

Here are Saturday's full results:

Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth

Arsenal 1-0 West Ham

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford

Sheffield United 1-0 Norwich

Southampton 0-1 Newcastle

Wolves 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley 1-1 Spurs

The latest Premier League standings (Position, Team, Games Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Liverpool 29, +45, 82

2 Manchester City 27, +39, 57

3 Leicester 28, +26, 50

4 Chelsea 28, +8, 45

5 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29, +7, 43

6 Sheffield United 28, +5, 43

7 Manchester United 28, +12, 42

8 Tottenham 29, +7, 41

9 Arsenal 28, +4, 40

10 Burnley 29, -6, 39

11 Crystal Palace 29, -6, 39

12 Everton 28, -5, 37

13 Newcastle United 29, -16, 35

14 Southampton 29, -17, 34

15 Brighton 29, -8, 29

16 West Ham 29, -15, 27

17 Watford 29, -17, 27

18 Bournemouth 29, -18, 27

19 Aston Villa 27, -18, 25

20 Norwich 29, -27, 21

Liverpool's unbeaten streak came to an end last week, and they suffered their third defeat in four games in all competitions in midweek against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round.

In each of those losses, Liverpool conceded the first goal. But while they conceded early again on Saturday, a first-half turnaround got the Reds back on track.

Callum Wilson gave the visitors a shock lead, but Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane turned the situation around before the half-time break.

The Egyptian crossed the 100-goal milestone for the club and turned in his third straight 20-plus-goal season as well:

While the Reds were far from perfect, it was still good preparation for the crucial two games against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League—which sees Liverpool trailing 1-0 from the first leg—and Everton in the Premier League.

Arsenal beat West Ham thanks to a goal from substitute Alexandre Lacazette that came courtesy of an assist from Mesut Ozil just 12 minutes from time. The German was initially ruled offside, but VAR ruled in the hosts' favour.

Dani Ceballos was a standout for the Gunners.

Spurs again slumped to a disappointing result away to Burnley, coming away with a draw.

Chris Wood gave the Clarets an early lead, and Jose Mourinho's defence did not look good in the process, per football writer Daniel Storey:

Dele Alli converted a penalty early in the second half, but Tottenham's push for a winner fell flat.

Newcastle bagged their first win in the competition since January, picking up three massive points in the battle against relegation.

It was Allan Saint-Maximin who got the breakthrough after 79 minutes, finally taking advantage of Moussa Djenepo's first-half dismissal.