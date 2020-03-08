Andrade Beats Humberto Carrillo, Retains US Title at WWE Elimination Chamber

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Andrade defeated Humberto Carrillo at WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday to retain the United States Championship.

The two cycled through a number of pinning combinations toward the end of the match. El Idolo eventually got the edge when he grabbed a handful of his rival's tights.

In a losing effort, Carrillo had a strong showing as he displayed his aerial prowess.

The rivalry between Andrade and Carrillo dates back to December when the latter won some non-title matches between the pair, though he fell short in a championship match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 26.

Prior to that title bout, Andrade put Carrillo out of commission for a few weeks with a DDT onto the exposed concrete floor. While Carrillo wanted to win the U.S. title from El Idolo, getting revenge was seemingly even more important.

Andrade was suspended 30 days for a first violation of WWE's wellness policy, and as a means of writing him off television, Carrillo retaliated by hitting him with a DDT on the concrete floor.

After a month away, El Idolo made his return at Super ShowDown and then joined forces with Angel Garza in a tag team match against Carrillo and Rey Mysterio on Raw. Carrillo and Mysterio won, which set the stage for Sunday's title rematch.

While Andrade was gone, Carrillo was feuding with Garza, who is his real-life cousin. Garza was backed by Zelina Vega, who is El Idolo's manager, during that feud after she brought him in as a temporary replacement.

With Andrade back in the fold, Vega now had two clients, and she remained focused on destroying Carrillo once and for all.

Andrade and Carrillo have plenty of history dating back to before their time in WWE, and they have shown during their matches for the company that they possess a ton of in-ring chemistry.

Because of that and their heated rivalry, Andrade vs. Carrillo was a compelling undercard bout at an event highlighted by two big Elimination Chamber matches.

With Andrade retaining the title, he is likely in line to defend it at WrestleMania 36 on April 5, although Carrillo may not be out of the mix yet, as a Fatal 4-Way also involving Garza and Mysterio could be in the cards.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).