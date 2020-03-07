Falcons' Thomas Dimitroff: 'Never Count Us Out' with Trading 1st-Round Picks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 7, 2020

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff has suggested there's a possibility the team could trade up in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft on April 23. 

Appearing on 92.9 The Game's Midday Show with Andy and Randy, Dimitroff discussed the upcoming draft and the possibility of teams moving up the board. 

"I think there's going to be a lot of really interesting action between (picks) 10 and 20," he said. "And again, I would never count us out because again we're a team that has been active (in past drafts)."

The Falcons made a deal with the Los Angeles Rams last year to acquire the No. 31 overall pick in exchange for second- and third-round choices, and they used that selection to take Washington offensive tackle Kaleb McGary. 

Before that deal, Atlanta traded with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 to move up five spots and select UCLA defensive end Takkarist McKinley at No. 26 overall. 

Dimitroff currently owns the No. 16 overall pick in this year's first round.

The Falcons have a number of needs, especially at cornerback and edge-rusher, so their willingness to potentially move up for an impact player or down to acquire additional assets could be wise. They are coming off a second straight 7-9 season and haven't made the playoffs since 2017.

