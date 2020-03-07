Lionel Messi Scores Controversial Penalty, Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad 1-0

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona overcame a major challenge in the La Liga title race on Saturday, beating in-form Real Sociedad 1-0 at home.

Lionel Messi converted a penalty after 81 minutes, but there was some controversy involved with the decision to put the ball on the spot for a handling offence. La Real had given the Catalans a great battle until that point.

The win moves the Blaugrana two points ahead of Real Madrid, who will face Real Betis on Sunday.

The Txuri Urdin came into this match having won nine of their last 10 in all competitions, and they were more than willing to surge forward early.

It resulted in an open and expansive match between two attack-minded teams, although first-half chances were rare. An early mistake from Marc-Andre ter Stegen nearly set up Alexander Isak, and Martin Braithwaite―making his first start for Barcelona―saw an effort saved by Alex Remiro.

Braithwaite again put Remiro to work minutes later, and Gerard Pique made an excellent block to keep Isak from testing Ter Stegen on the other end of the pitch.

Messi struck a frustrated figure early against the Basques, who did a great job isolating him. It was telling Braithwaite was the most dangerous man on the pitch for the Catalans:

Ander Barrenetxea set up Isak for the visitors' best chance of the half, but his header missed the target. Remiro made a good save on Messi just past the half-hour mark, and Ivan Rakitic picked out Braithwaite on the resulting corner, with his header rising over the bar.

Cristian Portu came within inches of connecting with a sharp cross, and Messi tested Remiro again before running into a booking. Per Spanish football writer Euan McTear, the Ballon d'Or holder set a new―unwanted―milestone in the process:

He was lucky to still be on the pitch after he wasn't punished for this stamp on Diego Llorente:

The half ended on a sour note for the Catalans, with Pique in visible pain and holding his neck after clearing a corner.

La Real started the second half on the front foot, with Barrenetxea shooting wide and Portu firing a dangerous cross into the box. Pique cleared but again reached for his neck after heading the ball.

On the other side of the pitch, Messi set up a nice attack with Jordi Alba before shooting wide. The Argentinian got a chance with a free-kick, but Mikel Merino headed it clear before it even crossed the penalty spot.

The Catalans started to increase the pace:

La Real responded by introducing Mikel Oyarzabal, who surprisingly started from the bench.

Remiro made two big saves in quick succession, denying Rakitic's drive and Pique's header from the resulting corner. He appeared to be beaten when Alba flashed a teasing cross into the box, but none of the Barcelona players were able to reach it.

The Txuri Urdin were still a threat on the counter, and Nacho Monreal reminded the Catalans of the danger with a shot that was blocked. Oyarzabal also went close, blasting over after the defence forgot to close him down.

Isak should have given the visitors the lead with 15 minutes left to play, finding himself close to Ter Stegen but firing wide.

But just as La Real seemed the more likely team to score, the VAR threw Barcelona a lifeline. After Monreal missed a chance for the visitors, the replay went all the way back to the start of the counter and concluded Robin Le Normand handled the ball. Per sports writer Samuel Marsden, the action had advanced quite a bit already:

Replays suggested the ball hit Le Normand on the upper arm, which was in line with his body. Messi stepped up for the penalty and converted.

The Txuri Urdin surged forward in search of an equaliser, but Barcelona did a good job shutting down their efforts. Alba thought he had added a second goal deep in added time, but this time the VAR did not cooperate, chalking it off for offside.

What's Next?

Barcelona visit Mallorca on Saturday, and La Real visit Eibar on Tuesday.