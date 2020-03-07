Chris Johnson Says He 'Might Have to Call' Tom Brady Amid Titans Rumors

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson said he's willing to help the franchise recruit legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in free agency.

Johnson told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday he'd love to see Brady spend the remainder of his Hall of Fame career chasing championships in Music City.

"Everybody knows Tom is the GOAT," Johnson said. "If we can get Tom over there and play a couple years before he retires, you know I definitely wouldn't be against that."

He added: "I might have to call him. If he wanna come, I might have to call him and say, 'Aye, we need to make this move!'"

Johnson also vouched for the city of Nashville, where he spent six seasons after the Titans selected him in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft.

"It's a loving city, man. It's a great place to be," the three-time Pro Bowl selection told TMZ. "Great fanbase—the fanbase is incredible. Just to be able to bring a Super Bowl there to that city, it would mean a lot. It would be something great."

Rumors linking Brady to the Titans have intensified since last Saturday, when a viral video showed the quarterback talking with former Patriots teammate and current Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel on FaceTime:

Vrabel appeared on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday to discuss the speculation.

"My relationship goes back to 2001 with Tom Brady," he said. "Those friendships aren't going to stop. He's a QB with an expiring contract."

The Titans own the second-best odds (+380) to land the six-time Super Bowl champion as a free agent behind only the incumbent Patriots (-125), according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brady can begin negotiating a contract with teams other than New England on March 16, and he can sign a deal with any franchise March 18.