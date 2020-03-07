Alexandre Lacazette's Late Goal Gives Arsenal Win vs. West Ham

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Arsenal won for just the ninth time this season in the Premier League after beating West Ham United 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Substitute Alexandre Lacazette scored a 78th-minute winner to help the Gunners ease past their London rivals. The goal was given only after VAR overruled the linesman's offside flag, and it helped Arsenal move up to ninth in the table.

Meanwhile, the Hammers, who wasted several excellent chances on the day, remain mired in the battle to beat the drop, with David Moyes' team only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

West Ham's positive intent was obvious early, when a slack passage of play among the Arsenal defence presented Jarrod Bowen with a chance. The former Hull City star forced Bernd Leno into a decent stop, but it was just the first of the Hammers' chances.

Another came when Michail Antonio broke in behind Flamengo loanee Pablo Mari. Faced with the chance to shoot or tee up Sebastien Haller for a tap-in, Antonio opted for the latter option, but his pass was behind the striker.

Haller got his chance the next time West Ham went forward, with Mark Noble playing him in, only for the target man's poor first touch to allow Leno to collect.

Arsenal's best moment came when Bukayo Saka fired in a teasing cross from the left, with Eddie Nketiah getting to the ball first. His touch fell to Mesut Ozil, but Aaron Cresswell cleared the playmaker's effort off the line.

Another promising opportunity came and went when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lifted a cross onto Sokratis Papastathopoulos' head, but the Greek defender's effort hit the bar. At the other end, Leno saved again after Pablo Fornals tried his luck from distance.

Belief was growing in the West Ham ranks, but the visitors continued to waste excellent chances. Issa Diop headed a Mark Noble corner to Antonio's feet, but he somehow managed to shoot wide on the turn.

Arsenal were being outplayed, and Goal's Charles Watts pointed to a lack of ideas from the middle of the park, highlighting the missing virtues of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is thriving on loan with AS Roma:

The half ended with both sides being denied penalty claims. First, VAR ruled David Luiz was not guilty of deliberate handball, before Jeremy Ngakia's challenge on Gunners striker Eddie Nketiah was deemed fair.

West Ham started the second half with another missed chance, this time involving Antonio heading at Leno from close range. Yet another near miss from the visitors prompted Mikel Arteta to bring Lacazette off the bench for Nketiah.

The new arrival was soon heavily involved, and his tussle with Diop required another VAR check. No penalty was given, though, despite Diop appearing to have his hands around Lacazette's throat.

Reiss Nelson was next off the bench for the Gunners, entering the fray in place of the disappointing Nicolas Pepe.

Despite the changes, there was still precious little impetus from the home side entering the final 20 minutes. Instead, the lively Bowen went close again.

One more miss left West Ham frustrated, and that feeling was compounded when Lacazette converted on 78 minutes. He applied the finish after Ozil headed back across, but the linesman's flag was raised for offside.

A lengthy VAR review followed, but the goal was eventually given, and the hosts had a lead they had barely merited.

Arsenal needed the breakthrough, but Ozil needed the assist almost as much:

West Ham weren't deterred, and Haller soon forced a brilliant save from Leno. It was another chance spurned, though, and time was running out for the Hammers to finally get it right in front of goal.

Arsenal ultimately held on to avoid a seventh draw in the league on Arteta's watch. A fifth clean sheet n seven matches hinted at some defensive improvement, although this match was more about riding luck and relying on West Ham's profligacy than performing a skilled and stubborn rearguard action.

What's Next?

Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on Wednesday, while West Ham host Wolverhampton Wanderers next Sunday.