Jason Peters, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract Reportedly Worth Up to $6M

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jason Peters will return to the Philadelphia Eagles after the two sides agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The 16-year veteran is expected to play right guard after spending virtually his entire career as a tackle, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted he will replace the injured Brandon Brooks, who will miss all of 2020 because of a torn Achilles.

Andre Dillard, the team's 2019 first-round pick who played well in Peters' absence last year, should remain the team's starting left tackle.

Despite the position change, it's still an upgrade for the team as Peters has put together a Hall of Fame resume since going undrafted in 2004.

The Texas native was an unheralded draft prospect because of his limited work as an offensive lineman at the University of Arkansas. He spent time as a reserve defensive tackle and a tight end before starting the transition during his final year with the Razorbacks.

It took another season of development with the Buffalo Bills, with Peters playing just five games as a rookie in 2004, before he broke through. He appeared in all 16 games the following year, including 10 starts, and from there he transformed into an elite asset at the crucial left tackle position.

After five years in Buffalo, Peters was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a return including a first-round pick shortly before the 2009 NFL draft.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Peters' career accolades include nine Pro Bowl appearances, six All-Pro selections (two first-team and four second-team) and a Super Bowl title with the Eagles in 2018.

Now 38, the 6'4'', 328-pounder said following the 2019 season he planned to keep playing and hoped to remain with the Eagles.

"I told 'em I wanted to play another year. I still can get it done," Peters told reporters in January. "If I couldn't get it done, I'd just walk away, but I can still go. I want to be here ... but the nature of this business, sometimes they move on. We'll have to see."

Peters missed three games last season with a knee injury, but he otherwise remained a valuable asset. He received a strong 82.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Adding the veteran presence alongside proven options like Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce should once again make this offensive line one of the best in the NFL.