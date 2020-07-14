Jason Peters, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract Reportedly Worth Up to $6M

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 05: Jason Peters #71 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on January 5, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jason Peters will return to the Philadelphia Eagles after the two sides agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. 

The 16-year veteran is expected to play right guard after spending virtually his entire career as a tackle, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted he will replace the injured Brandon Brooks, who will miss all of 2020 because of a torn Achilles.

Andre Dillard, the team's 2019 first-round pick who played well in Peters' absence last year, should remain the team's starting left tackle.

Despite the position change, it's still an upgrade for the team as Peters has put together a Hall of Fame resume since going undrafted in 2004.

The Texas native was an unheralded draft prospect because of his limited work as an offensive lineman at the University of Arkansas. He spent time as a reserve defensive tackle and a tight end before starting the transition during his final year with the Razorbacks.

It took another season of development with the Buffalo Bills, with Peters playing just five games as a rookie in 2004, before he broke through. He appeared in all 16 games the following year, including 10 starts, and from there he transformed into an elite asset at the crucial left tackle position.

After five years in Buffalo, Peters was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a return including a first-round pick shortly before the 2009 NFL draft.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Peters' career accolades include nine Pro Bowl appearances, six All-Pro selections (two first-team and four second-team) and a Super Bowl title with the Eagles in 2018.

Now 38, the 6'4'', 328-pounder said following the 2019 season he planned to keep playing and hoped to remain with the Eagles.

"I told 'em I wanted to play another year. I still can get it done," Peters told reporters in January. "If I couldn't get it done, I'd just walk away, but I can still go. I want to be here ... but the nature of this business, sometimes they move on. We'll have to see."

Peters missed three games last season with a knee injury, but he otherwise remained a valuable asset. He received a strong 82.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Adding the veteran presence alongside proven options like Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce should once again make this offensive line one of the best in the NFL. 

Related

    Re-Drafting the 2009 NFL Draft

    Which current star jumps from No. 14 to No. 2 in our redo? ➡️

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Re-Drafting the 2009 NFL Draft

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    What's Next for Franchise-Tagged Players?

    Predictions for every tagged star ahead of July 15 deadline

    NFL logo
    NFL

    What's Next for Franchise-Tagged Players?

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Speaks on People Saying He's 'Not Full Black'

    'I've always just had the confidence and believed in who I am. And I've known that I'm Black.'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Speaks on People Saying He's 'Not Full Black'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    McCaffrey Back in Madden '99' Club

    Panthers RB unboxes surprise package with his '99' chain for Madden NFL 21 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    McCaffrey Back in Madden '99' Club

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report