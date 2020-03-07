March Madness 2020: Elite Prospects Who Will Improve Draft Stock

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

For those basketball fans looking to see college basketball's elite NBA prospects during the men's NCAA tournament, March Madness will undoubtedly be a disappointment.

The 2020 class is considered by many draftniks to be one of the weakest in recent years, especially in comparison to the past two classes, which produced the likes of Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Worse yet, the majority of this year's top-tier prospects are either overseas players or are on teams that won't—without a miracle run in their respective conference tournaments—make it to the Big Dance.

Georgia's Anthony Edwards, the No. 2 prospect on B/R lead scout Jonathan Wasserman's big board, has been the lone bright spot for the 15-15 Bulldogs. James Wiseman (No. 10) played just three games for Memphis, in which he averaged a dominant 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. He left the team after being suspended because of an NCAA rule violation.

Cole Anthony (No. 6), once considered the best available prospect in this class, has struggled to carry the load for a severely underachieving North Carolina squad, which is on pace to miss the Big Dance for the first time in a decade.

Of Wasserman's top four prospects, three are playing outside the U.S.: LaMelo Ball, Deni Avdija and Killian Hayes.

Fret not, though, seasonal college hoops fans. Among the teams certain—or at least very likely—to make the tournament are numerous high-level prospects who have the chance to raise their draft stock with an impressive run through March.

Patrick Williams, 6'8", F, Florida State

NBA front offices love the "P" word, and there's no one in this group who has shown more potential than Florida State forward Patrick Williams. Despite averaging a somewhat pedestrian—at least for first-round picks—9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, Williams' offensive production has been severely inconsistent, but his body and occasional scoring outbursts will give teams something to think about.

Over the past nine games, he's scored in double figures six times. He has the ability to drive his 6'8" frame to the hoop but also to stretch defenses with his ability to shoot. With an impressive postseason, Williams could easily move himself into the late-lottery conversation.

Cassius Winston, 6'1", G, Michigan State

The Spartans' do-it-all point guard, Cassius Winston, isn't going to blow anyone away with his athleticism. But even as a semifinalist for the Naismith Award, it seems like he is still undervalued. His scoring and field-goal percentage numbers are down a bit from a dynamic junior campaign, but his three-point shooting has improved substantially.

NBA organizations are always a little hesitant to spend a first-round pick on four-year college players for a number of reasons, but the success of players like Fred VanVleet, whom Winston has been much more productive at the college level than, should open some potential spots later in the first round.

Onyeka Okongwu, 6'9", F, USC

While his three teammates, each with the last name Ball, received the lion's share of the attention playing for Chino Hills High School, Onyeka Okongwu put together a dominant high school career, capped off by winning California's Mr. Basketball award as a senior in 2019. At USC, he's been nothing short of a force in the Pac-12, averaging 16.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game on 61 percent shooting. Initially expected to share the spotlight with Isaiah Mobley, it's been Okongwu who has rocketed up into the first round of nearly every NBA draft board.

He's yet to show much of an ability to stretch the floor—shooting just 26 percent from behind the arc—but like Williams, he's another prospect who oozes potential. He's among the biggest reasons USC has played its way into the tournament over the past month, and based on the Trojans' seed line (No. 9), he could have a chance to show off against some of elite big men in college basketball in the round of 32.

Isaac Okoro, 6'6", F, Auburn

In a typical draft year, a player like Isaac Okoro would likely end up somewhere in the 15-20th pick range. Think Matisse Thybulle with the Philadelphia 76ers or Josh Okogie with the Timberwolves. But in this year's group, Okoro is a likely lottery pick—and possibly a high one.

His athleticism and defensive range are as impressive as any forward's in this class, even if his offensive game—particularly outside the arc—needs a good deal of work. Guard Samir Doughty has emerged as Auburn's go-to scorer, but Okoro, just a freshman, has scored in double figures in 19 of the Tigers' 27 games.

Auburn has the pieces to go on a run similar to last year's Final Four march, and Okoro's scoring would play a big part in that. If he can flash the offensive skills teams have been waiting to see, it's not beyond the realms of possibility to think he could move into the top five of a draft group like this one.

