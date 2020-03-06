Arnold Sports Festival Results 2020: Friday Results, Highlights and Reaction

The Arnold Sports Festival continued Friday in Columbus, Ohio, with a number of marquee events on the docket. 

In the Figure International, Natalia Soltero took home top honors and the $16,000 prize, followed by Bojana Vasiljevic and Jessica Reyes Padilla. 

Soltero finished in fourth place at the event a year ago, making a solid jump to top of the class. Last year's winner, Cydney Gillon, did not participate at this year's event, while Reyes Padilla finished in third place for the second consecutive year.

In the Women's Physique competition, Natalia Coelho took home first place ($7,000) and defended her title, followed by Anne Lorraine Mohn and Margita Zamolova. 

And Alex Cambronero won the Classic Physique, besting Terrence Ruffin and Steve Laureus. 

Event organizers closed the competition's doors to spectators as a precaution due to coronavirus. The event's expo was also cancelled. Parents and guardians of participants under the age of 18 were granted access, however, as were some media members.        

