UFC's Abdul Razak Alhassan Found Not Guilty of Sexual Assault

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC fighter Abdul Razak Alhassan was found not guilty of sexual assault by a Texas jury on Friday, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

Alhassan was accused of raping two women in 2018.

On March 23, 2018, Alhassan was working as a bouncer at the Varsity Tavern in Fort Worth, Texas, where he met the two women who said he sexually assaulted them. They went back to one of the women's home where she said Alhassan "forced her down on a bed, re-positioned her clothing and raped her while members of her family were asleep just feet down the hall from her bedroom," per Mitch Mitchell of the Star-Telegram.

She said Alhassan then moved to the other woman and raped her while she was "motionless" and "intoxicated."

Alhassan said that the sex was consensual and told investigators he had only had sex with one of the women, though his DNA was found in biological samples provided to authorities by both of the women.

Alhassan, 34, last fought at UFC 228 on Sept. 8, 2018, defeating Niko Price. He is 10-1 in his professional fighting career and plans to continue fighting, according to his attorney Brandon Barnett.

"This allegation put his UFC career on hold for about two years," Barnett told Mitchell. "They [UFC officials] were waiting to see what was going to happen. I think he was one of the top welterweights in the country. He was an up-and-coming fighter. He's in shape. He's been training. I think if he can get another fight, he would feel real good to get an opportunity."